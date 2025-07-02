Tom Brady vacations in Spain with his "mermaid" 3 days after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Italy

Tom Brady has been making the most of the NFL offseason break amid his broadcast duties with Fox. On Tuesday, the legendary quarterback posted a few pictures on his Instagram story enjoying a sunset in Spain. In one picture, Brady showed his daughter, Vivian, floating in the sea.

"My little mermaid soaking up the sun and the sea," Brady wrote on the his IG story, while Vivian posed with two thumbs up.

Image Credits - Tom Brady/Instagram

Judging by his Instagram stories, Brady showed that he was in Spain, only three days after he attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish wedding in Venice, Italy.

Brady has been touring Europe over the past few months. He shared glimpses of his travels to the Netherlands, Switzerland and a few other countries on Instagram.

Brady also visited Japan last month with his two youngest children, Benjamin and Vivian. It will be interesting to see if the seven-time Super Bowl winner has a few more travel destinations on his itinerary before heading back to his Fox duties for the 2025 NFL season.

Tom Brady briefly returned to the US for Fanatics Games before jetting back to Europe

Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

Although Tom Brady appears to be enjoying himself in Europe, he briefly returned to the U.S. for the Fanatics Games event in New York last week. The former NFL QB also won a $1 million prize for beating a field of athletes, celebrities and fans across the two-day competition.

Brady finished with 399.1 points across the eight competitions. He didn't take long to celebrate by returning to Europe for an extended holiday.

Nonetheless, Brady will have to return to the US in a few months for his second year as a Fox analyst. He signed a reported 10-year, $375 million contract with the broadcast giant in 2022, when he retired for the first time.

However, Brady returned to the NFL for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 season.

After Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL in February 2023, he took a year off before beginning his role as an analyst at Fox in 2024.

