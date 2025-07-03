"Packers family got a little bigger" - Jordan Love and wife Ronika Stone receive special wedding tribute from NFL and Green Bay

Jordan Love hit a very significant milestone this past weekend: he wed his long-time fiancée, Ronika Stone, at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers belatedly acknowledged their marriage on Instagram alongside those of fellow quarterback Sean Clifford and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie:

"Packers family got a little bigger this offseason"

The NFL also sent its congratulations to the newlyweds:

Former offensive tackle and ex-teammate David Bakhtiari also reacted by posting a video of the couple dancing, while taking a dig at Aaron Rodgers' secret marriage:

Also in attendance was edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, who recounted his experience in an Instagram story:

Love began dating Stone, a professional volleyball player and the daughter of former NFL guard Ron Stone, in 2020. They got engaged in 2024.

During the offseason, Love gave some insight into their nuptial planning:

"Ronika's been really involved with handling all the stuff. I've been weighing in on some of the things, some of the different areas. I'm sure a couple weeks out it might pick up, get a little more hectic with it right around the corner. It's been awesome."

Albert Breer gives candid assessment of expectations for Jordan Love, Packers heading into 2025 season

Married life is not the only thing that Jordan Love will begin in 2025. A month after he and Ronika Stone got engaged, he agreed to a four-year, $220-million extension with the Packers that also begins this year.

He even joked about how his new contract had been affecting their nuptial plans when speaking to The Athletic's Dianna Russini last preseason. But what is not a joke, at least according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, is the pressure that he faces entering his third year as the full-time starter:

"It’s Jordan Love time. Only one offensive player on the roster (guard Elgton Jenkins), and three players in total, predate the quarterback’s time with the team. He’s on a top-of-market deal, so the onus is on him to start lifting his teammates rather than the other way around.

"The roster’s still solid, but competitions at left tackle and receiver will help set the course for how far the team can go, and Love’s work through any bumps at those spots will be key."

Love and the Packers begin their season against the Detroit Lions on September 7. Kickoff is at 4:25 PM ET/3:25 PM CT on CBS.

