Packers' DE sends 3-word message to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone on wedding day

Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness raised the toast for quarterback Jordan Love, who tied the knot with professional volleyball star Ronika Stone. They got married over the weekend.

Ad

The ceremony capped off a relationship that has spanned nearly five years. Love and Stone exchanged vows on Sunday in front of family, close friends and several Packers teammates.

Van Ness posted a short video clip showing Love and Stone sharing their first dance at the reception, adding the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Cheers to love.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lukas Van Ness shared a video snippet capturing Jordan Love and Monika’s first dance

The wedding itself had personal touches, honoring their California roots, including an In-N-Out Burger food truck for guests to munch on, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Ad

Trending

The love story started in 2020, when Love was still at Utah State. Introduced through his college roommate, Love and Stone connected over FaceTime calls before meeting in person in California. Just days later, they started dating.

In June 2024, Love got engaged in a centuries-old Tuscany castle, planning a candlelit dinner and private tour to celebrate the occasion.

Jordan Love will soon get busy with 2025 preseason after his wedding to Ronika Stone

NFL: Green Bay Packers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

For Jordan Love, the celebration arrives ahead of what will be a pivotal season under center. He is preparing for his third year as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, after agreeing to a contract extension worth $220 million over four years.

Ad

Entering training camp, Love is coming off a year where he passed for over 3,300 yards despite missing time due to injury. His leadership will be central to the team’s hopes after a 2024 campaign that included a playoff berth but ended short of a championship run.

The 2025 schedule is set to open at Lambeau Field with a matchup between the Packers and division foe, the Detroit Lions.

Meanwhile, Ronika Stone has built an accomplished career in professional volleyball. She wrapped up her fifth season as a middle blocker, earning league honors with the San Diego Mojo.

Love has often shown public support for her athletic success, describing her as the “GOAT” in an Instagram comment celebrating her latest season, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.