Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone shares peek into her pre-wedding night before going ‘official’ with Packers QB

Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love is all set to get married to his fiancée, Ronika Stone, on Sunday. However, before Stone walked down the aisle to Love, the couple had an intimate pre-wedding party with their friends and close ones on Saturday. Stone later shared a sneak peek into her best memories from the event via her Instagram stories.

A story that Stone reshared from her sister Ronnie's account featured a family picture of her and Jordan Love with their siblings. It was followed by another Instagram story featuring Stone. In the photo, she was showing off her dance moves. Moreover, there was also a clip of her dancing with her friends.

"TikTok couldn't handle the big three og influencers fr," the story was captioned.

Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone, shares peek into her pre-wedding night (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Before posting pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations with friends, Ronika Stone made headlines for her emotional reaction to former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.'s engagement with his fiancée, Drea. Stone reshared Graham Jr.’s Instagram post featuring his engagement reveal on her story, along with her candid reaction that read:

"So happy for you both."

Ronika Stone penned down wholesome message celebrating special milestone with Jordan Love

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone got engaged in June 2024, during their European vacation to Italy. The couple was visiting Castello di Celsa, a 13th-century castle in Tuscany, when the Packers quarterback proposed to Stone with a diamond-engraved engagement ring.

Last week, the couple completed one year of their engagement and celebrated this relationship milestone in a special way. To mark the occasion, Stone shared a joint Instagram post with Love on June 17, accompanied by a handful of throwback photos from the engagement day.

"One year ago today. Five years together tomorrow. And counting down the days until 'I do,'" Stone wrote in the caption of her post.

Besides, Ronika Stone was thrown a special pre-wedding party by her family earlier this month. In one of her Instagram stories from that day, Stone was spotted hilariously pulling her mom's leg for having snatched attention from her daughter, with her stylish outfit for the special celebrations.

