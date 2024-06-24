IN PHOTOS: Jordan Love announces engagement to girlfriend Ronika Stone after romantic destination proposal in Italy

Jordan Love found major on-field success as the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback in the 2023 season, going as deep as the Divisional Round. Now he has found off-field success as well.

On Sunday, he announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Ronika Stone via a joint Instagram post. The two had been vacationing in the Italian province of Tuscany when he proposed to her:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stone, the daughter of former NFL offensive guard Ron Stone, is a professional volleyball player currently plying her trade for the San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volley Federation. She spent her collegiate career at Oregon.

Jordan Love's Packers teammates react to his engagement to Ronika Stone

Immediately after the news broke, many of Love's current and former Green Bay teammates sent their congratulations and well-wishes to the quarterback.

Tight end Tucker Kraft asked whether a Super Bowl win was next:

"A 2nd ring also pending!? Congrats!"

Running back AJ Dillon made a pun:

"All you need is Love"

Even Justin Fields, formerly of the divisional rival Chicago Bears, joined in the celebration:

Former Chicago Bears quarterbacks Justin Fields congratulates former rival Jordan Love on engagement to Ronika Stone (via X.com)

A more comprehensive gallery of comments includes wishes by Stone, former Packers offensive tackle Davis Bakhtiari's wife Frankie, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, and the Packers' team account.

Expand Tweet

Former Packers tight end urges team to extend Jordan Love

Now, the subsequent wedding ceremony will cost money, which Jordan Love currently does not have much of. As of now, he is still on the incentive-laden one-year extension that he signed in 2023 in lieu of his fifth-year option.

His contract negotiations have been among the most significant topics of the offseason, with former safety Louis Riddick saying on Friday's episode of NFL Live:

"Just go ahead and get it done now because he is the future."

That attracted the attention of tight end Marcedes Lewis, who played for the Packers from 2018 to 2022:

Expand Tweet

The 2006 first-round pick and one-time Pro Bowler with the Jacksonville Jaguars left for the Chicago Bears in 2023, just as Love was promoted to starter in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets. He re-signed with the team on June 10, making him the oldest active tight end in the league.