Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone marks major relationship milestone days ahead saying "I do"

The wedding bells have long begun ringing for Jordan Love and his fiancée, Ronika Stone. On Wednesday, the couple celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary and will celebrate their fifth anniversary of their relationship on Thursday.

Stone marked the occasion by sharing a joint Instagram post with the Green Bay Packers star, featuring unseen photos from their engagement day.

"One year ago today. Five years together tomorrow. And counting down the days until 'I do,'" Stone captioned the post.

Love proposed to Stone with a diamond ring during their visit to Castello di Celsa in Tuscany, Italy. The second slide of Stone's post captured that moment very well.

In the picture, the quarterback knelt while proposing to Stone. The other slides included different photos from their cozy engagement photoshoot.

Almost a week before celebrating her one-year engagement ceremony with Jordan Love, Ronika Stone had a blast at her bachelorette bash. Stone's Instagram recap of her bachelorette party attracted a five-word message from the quarterback's former teammate, David Bakhtiari.

Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone dropped a message on her 27th birthday celebrations

Ronika Stone turned 27 on June 7. However, it wasn't until last Wednesday that the pro volleyballer decided to throw her friends a birthday party. Stone took her sisters and friends on a luxurious yacht ride at sea to celebrate her birthday.

She later shared an Instagram post, recapping her fun memories from a thrilling yacht ride. The first slide featured a solo-shot picture of her, posing with a pink birthday cake. She wore a customized crop-top spray-painted with her name over her white swimsuit.

“Having my cake and eating it too,” Stone captioned the post.

June has been filled with wedding celebrations for Stone, who was thrown a special bachelorette party by her siblings, parents, and friends earlier this month. Stone later made headlines for hilariously pulling her mom's leg for upstaging her at the pre-wedding party.

