The wedding bells have started to ring for Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love and his fiancée Ronika Stone. On Saturday, Stone had a great time celebrating her bridal shower with her close friends and family members. Almost a day later, the pro volleyballer shared a sneak peek into her intimate celebrations via her Instagram.

Ad

Ronika Stone posted a couple of pictures from her bridal shower on her Instagram story. In the first picture, Stone was spotted showing off her veil with "Future Mrs. Love" written on it. In the second picture, Stone gave fans a better look at her beautiful white dress, followed by a picture of the welcome board.

"Showered with love," Stone said in one of her IG stories.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone begins wedding countdown with first look from her bridal shower (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ronika Stone's bridal shower was also attended by her sister Ronnie Christina, and according to her Instagram post, it was organized in Santana Row, California. On Monday, Christina recapped her beautiful memories with her sister's bridal shower, attached with an emotional message which read:

Ad

"Got to shower my beautiful sister yesterday. Already a great sister and TT and now almost wifey. Can’t wait to stand by your side next month."

Ad

Ronnie Christina's IG post featured two pictures. In the first picture, Christina can be seen side-hugging Ronika Stone. It was followed by a snapshot of the pro volleyballer kissing Christina's baby bump. Before enjoying her bridal shower, Stone celebrated her major honor from the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Jordan Love shared 1-word reaction to Ronika Stone's date night fit-check

Last week, Ronika Stone enjoyed a dinner date and wore a beautiful pink dress for her outing. Stone later shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen standing alongside the balcony wall of a building, showing off her pretty outfit.

Ad

Ronika Stone's Instagram post attracted a 1-word compliment from her fiancé Jordan Love, who commented:

"Wifey."

Ad

The comment reflected Jordan Love's excitement to get married to fiancée Ronika Stone. When it comes to the couple's wedding, there has been a lot of buzz around the timeline for it.

Interestingly, Love's sister revealed last month that the couple would be getting married in less than three months. Thus, it can be anticipated that the couple will most likely exchange vows very soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.