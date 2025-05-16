Jordan Love shares 1-word reaction to fiancée Ronika Stone's date night outfit

Jordan Love is preparing to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Ronika Stone. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been engaged to the pro volleyball player for almost a year now.

On Tuesday, Ronika Stone shared a beautiful picture from her date night. She posed in a glamorous pastel-colored dress and shared the snap with a two-word caption, which said:

"House money"

Jordan Love poured his love and admiration for his fiancée in the comment section and wrote:

"Wifey🔥"

Jordan Love's reaction to fiancée Ronika Stone's date night outfit/@ronikastone

Jordan Love's fiancée is a professional volleyball player who played for the University of Oregon Ducks and later signed a deal with San Diego Pro Volleyball.

On May 6, she shared a recap of her volleyball journey by posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram account. She posted a few pictures of herself in San Diego's uniform, and in the caption, she candidly reflected on the beautiful memories she made with the team.

"Year 5 wrap up 🥹 There aren’t many things in this life that bring me more joy than being part of a team. Forever grateful for the highs, the lows, and everything in between"

For her incredible stats in 2024, Ronika Stone was named to the 2025 All-Star Edition and also made it to the 2025 PVF All-League Second Team.

Jordan Love shares his wedding plans with fiancée Ronika Stone

Jordan Love appeared on an episode of the "Up and Adams Show" in February 2025, in which he opened up about his personal and professional life. He was asked about his wedding plans by the host.

The QB confirmed in the podcast that he has been planning to get married in the offseason. While he refrained from sharing the date, Love revealed a few details about the ceremony.

Love stated that the couple has planned to have an In-N-Out Burger food truck and also shared details about the cake they have been planning for their wedding.

"We already did all the food taste and everything," Love said (at 8:37). "We had like a chocolate and vanilla mix. I think Ronika really wanted like a Funfetti cake, like a sweeter one, yeah, so we had a couple of different options, but I don't know if we have planned the main one, you know, the big tower cake."

Although the couple has not shared when they are planning to walk down the aisle, Ronika Stone's sister Ronna hinted at their wedding date and revealed that the couple would tie the knot in "less than 3 months!"

