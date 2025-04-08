Wedding bells are almost ringing for the Green Bay Packers’ QB1. On Monday, Ronika Stone’s sister shared an Instagram story that quietly confirmed Jordan Love and Stone are tying the knot soon. The post featured the couple sitting oceanside with their backs to the camera and the caption:

“These cuties get married in less than three months.”

Ronika Stone's sister reveals Jordan Love's wedding date with volleyball player (Credits: @ronikastone Instagram)

Jordan Love proposed to Ronika Stone in June 2024 during a getaway to Italy, one year after solidifying his place as the Packers’ starter post-Aaron Rodgers. Love and Stone first went public with their relationship in September 2020 and have since been consistent on social media, especially via Stone’s TikTok. In November 2023, she called him her “twin flame” in a birthday tribute on Instagram:

“A man with such a big heart, it was only right your last name is Love.”

Stone isn’t new to the NFL world. She’s the daughter of former NFL offensive lineman Ron Stone, a two-time Super Bowl player with the Dallas Cowboys and former New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers vet. Her brother, RJ, plays linebacker for Washington State, and her sister, Ronna, ran track.

As for Ronika, she’s a standout athlete in her own right. The Oregon Ducks alum played middle block and holds multiple program records – most notably, highest career hitting percentage (.336) and all-time block assists (429). She’s also No. 3 in total blocks (485) and No. 5 in points (1,605.5).

Post-college, Stone played professionally in France, Puerto Rico, and with Athletes Unlimited. In October 2023, she signed with San Diego Pro Volleyball.

Jordan Love’s fiancee Ronika Stone re-signs with San Diego Mojo, shares new uniform preview

On Jan. 17, Jordan Love’s fiancee Ronika Stone gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her team’s photoshoot on Instagram, showing off her new volleyball uniform with the San Diego Mojo. The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) star, who previously dominated overseas, re-signed with the Mojo ahead of the 2025 season.

“Returning to San Diego fills me with a renewed excitement and determination,” Stone said after rejoining the squad.

Stone, a former Oregon Ducks standout, earned All-American honors in college and holds several program records. She kicked off her pro career in Europe and was named Best Spiker in France’s Women’s League for the 2020-21 season.

Now back stateside, she’s aiming to make an impact in North America’s top volleyball league. As Jordan Love regroups for 2025, Stone’s season is just heating up, setting the stage for a busy year for the power couple in cleats and court shoes.

