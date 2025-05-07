  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jordan Love's fiancée earns major honors from Pro Volleyball Federation after 2025 season

Jordan Love's fiancée earns major honors from Pro Volleyball Federation after 2025 season

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 07, 2025 10:30 GMT
Jordan Love
Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone (Image Source: Instagram/@jordan3love)

Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone, earned laurels in the PVF Second Team All-League. The volleyball player's performance led to her inclusion in the All-League team.

Ad

Love shared his excitement about his fiancée's achievement as he reshared a post of the San Diego team on Instagram story on Tuesday.

Jordan Love&#039;s fianc&eacute;e earns major honors at from Pro Volleyball Federation after 2025 season /@jordan3love
Jordan Love's fiancée earns major honors at from Pro Volleyball Federation after 2025 season /@jordan3love

Love and Ronika Stone are preparing to walk down the aisle this year. In an interview with Up and Adams Show in February, the Packers star revealed that the couple had started with their wedding preparation and are likely to tie the knot this offseason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We already did all the food taste and everything," Love said (at 8:37). "We had like a chocolate and vanilla mix. I think Ronika really wanted like a Funfetti cake, like a sweeter one, yeah, so we had a couple of different options, but I don't know if we have planned the main one, you know, the big tower cake."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

After dating for a while, the pair got engaged in 2024 while they were on vacation. On June 24, 2024, they announced the news by sharing a joint post on Instagram.

Ad

Jordan Love proposed to the volleyball player in a beautiful location surrounded by mountains, with both wearing matching black outfits.

In one of the pictures, the NFL star was seen on his knees with a ring in front of Stone, who was having tears in her eyes because of the romantic proposal. She also provided a glimpse of her ring in the post while sharing other pictures.

Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone, shares her "5 year wrap up"

On Monday, Ronika Stone shared a recap of her volleyball journey, calling it a "wrap" after five years. Sharing a slew of pictures, she wrote:

Ad
"Year 5 wrap up 🥹 There aren’t many things in this life that bring me more joy than being part of a team. Forever grateful for the highs, the lows, and everything in between #MojoMania"
Ad

Love reacted to the post:

"GOAT"
Jordan Love&#039;s comment /@ronikastone
Jordan Love's comment /@ronikastone

Ronica Stone played for the University of Oregon Ducks before signing a deal with San Diego Pro Volleyball in 2023.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications