Jordan Love's fiancée earns major honors from Pro Volleyball Federation after 2025 season

Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone, earned laurels in the PVF Second Team All-League. The volleyball player's performance led to her inclusion in the All-League team.

Love shared his excitement about his fiancée's achievement as he reshared a post of the San Diego team on Instagram story on Tuesday.

Jordan Love's fiancée earns major honors at from Pro Volleyball Federation after 2025 season /@jordan3love

Love and Ronika Stone are preparing to walk down the aisle this year. In an interview with Up and Adams Show in February, the Packers star revealed that the couple had started with their wedding preparation and are likely to tie the knot this offseason.

"We already did all the food taste and everything," Love said (at 8:37). "We had like a chocolate and vanilla mix. I think Ronika really wanted like a Funfetti cake, like a sweeter one, yeah, so we had a couple of different options, but I don't know if we have planned the main one, you know, the big tower cake."

After dating for a while, the pair got engaged in 2024 while they were on vacation. On June 24, 2024, they announced the news by sharing a joint post on Instagram.

Jordan Love proposed to the volleyball player in a beautiful location surrounded by mountains, with both wearing matching black outfits.

In one of the pictures, the NFL star was seen on his knees with a ring in front of Stone, who was having tears in her eyes because of the romantic proposal. She also provided a glimpse of her ring in the post while sharing other pictures.

Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone, shares her "5 year wrap up"

On Monday, Ronika Stone shared a recap of her volleyball journey, calling it a "wrap" after five years. Sharing a slew of pictures, she wrote:

"Year 5 wrap up 🥹 There aren’t many things in this life that bring me more joy than being part of a team. Forever grateful for the highs, the lows, and everything in between #MojoMania"

Love reacted to the post:

"GOAT"

Jordan Love's comment /@ronikastone

Ronica Stone played for the University of Oregon Ducks before signing a deal with San Diego Pro Volleyball in 2023.

