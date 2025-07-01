David Bakhtiari seemingly takes a jab at Aaron Rodgers while congratulating Jordan Love on getting married to Ronika Stone

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers took a jab that he definitely wasn't expecting.

David Bakhtiari played his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, and during his time there, he protected the blind side of both Rodgers and current Packers quarterback Jordan Love. In his prime, he was one of the league's best left tackles.

During the weekend, Bakhtiari attended the wedding of Jordan Love and Ronika Stone, a volleyball player who played for Oregon in college and now has a professional career. He posted a video of the ceremony on his personal Twitter account, but the caption seemed to attack Rodgers:

"Love is love. Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding"

After the veteran quarterback joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on June 10, he spoke with reporters during a press conference. Surprisingly, he said that he "got married a few weeks before" when speaking with the media.

It's also unclear who he's married to. He has vowed to stay out of the public eye, and also declared that his wife does not want to live a public life either.

Aaron Rodgers has already confirmed that he will not play beyond the 2025 season

This will be the final year where fans will have the opportunity to see one of the greatest quarterbacks of this generation. Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract worth $13.65 million that could increase to $19.5 million with incentives with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although he's already 41, signing a one-year deal in free agency is always a curious sight for a quarterback. During an appearance on Pat McAfee's show, he confirmed that the reason he signed a short-term deal is that he plans 2025 to be his final year in the league.

Aaron Rodgers was a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2005, and he played there until 2022. He won Super Bowl XLV with the franchise and also had a two-year stint with the New York Jets before signing with the Steelers.

