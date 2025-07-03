Bengals QB Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles poses in swimsuits during her visit to Croatia [In Pics] 

Stephanie Niles, the fiancée of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, gave her followers a glimpse of her European vacation this week. On Thursday, Niles posted a carousel of photos and videos capturing moments from her beach getaway along Croatia’s coastline. She referred to the country as her “motherland.”

Ad

In the photos, Niles switched between a white bikini and a blue set as she lounged near the ocean waters.

“The return to the motherland ☀️🐚🍹🐙🩵," Niles captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephanie Niles poses in swimsuit (Credits: @nileees IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stephanie Niles poses in swimsuit (Credits: @nileees IG)

She has previously channeled her passion for swimwear into co-founding 7th Street Swim, a sustainable brand inspired by her interest in fashion and coastal living.

Ad

Trending

Jake Browning's fiancée maintains modeling ambitions after viral NFL moment

Ad

Beyond the beaches of Croatia, Niles has continued to expand her modeling pursuits.

In March 2025, Stephanie Niles submitted an audition to be part of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Rookie class of 2026, hoping to fulfill a goal she’s nurtured since her teenage years, as per the magazine.

The audition follows a standout moment from 2023, when she turned heads at Paycor Stadium with a custom Bengals-themed outfit that quickly went viral on social media.

Ad

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit featured her viral look on their website.

While Niles has focused on her ventures, Jake Browning has established himself as the NFL's most reliable reserve. He kept Cincinnati in the game when starting quarterback Joe Burrow was injured in 2023. He eventually established himself as capable of taking on the headlines when the team needed it most.

Although Joe Burrow returned to health the following season, Browning continued to be recognized among the top reserve signal-callers in the NFL.

Ad

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked him behind Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Daniel Jones in May 2025 rankings.

"Browning, last year's No. 1-rated backup QB, wasn't needed to start last year with Joe Burrow staying healthy the entire 2024 season," Manzano wrote. "Still, Browning cracks the top five because of his sensational seven starts in 2023."

Jake Browning's victories on Monday Night Football in Jacksonville include ones over the Vikings, Colts and Jaguars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.