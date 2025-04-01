" Watch: Jake Browning’s girlfriend Stephanie Niles dons multiple bikinis as she auditions for SI Rookie 2026 edition"

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning's longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, shared exciting news on Instagram on Monday. She posted a video of herself confidently auditioning for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie class of 2026.

In her post, Niles talked about how she has dreamed of being in the magazine since 2015, when she saw Hannah Davis on the cover, who is now married to former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter.

Stephanie first tried out in 2018, traveling from Seattle to Miami for an open casting call. Out of thousands of women, she made it into the "Sweet 67" before the final cut. Now, she feels even more confident and ready to give it another shot.

Additionally, she also asked her followers to support her by sharing her video and tagging the SI Swimsuit team.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Edition is a special part of the magazine that introduces new models each year. Some models who started as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies and became super famous are Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham, Tyra Banks and Nicole Williams English.

Apart from having aspirations of becoming a swimsuit model, Stephanie Niles has co-founded the sustainable swimwear brand 7th Street Swim.

Niles and Browning have dated since their college days. They met at the University of Washington in 2018.

The couple got engaged in November.

Jake Browning's GF, Stephanie Niles, went viral for her outfit in 2024

At Paycor Stadium, where fans wore orange and black, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning's girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, grabbed everyone's attention with her unique game-day outfit during Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season.

She wore a white bodysuit with Browning’s initials “JB” and his jersey number “6” on the front. To make her look even more eye-catching, she added a big, furry, orange hat and matching boots.

Her cousin, Taylor Damron, designed the outfit. Damron owns a clothing brand and created the special look just for Niles to support Browning.

The outfit quickly became a hit online.

The viral outfit is pinned on Niles' Instagram.

Before joining the Bengals, Jake Browning played for the Vikings from 2019-2021.

