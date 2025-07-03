NFL insider makes feelings clear on Tua Tagovailoa-Mike McDaniel's make-or-break year with Dolphins

After missing the 2024 playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are eager to bounce back and compete for a postseason berth in an AFC East division that looks more competitive than last season. Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel are entering the new season with many eyes following them.

Despite missing the quarterback for several games, Miami arrived at the season finale with a chance to make it to the playoffs before the Denver Broncos demolished the Kansas City Chiefs' reserves to secure more January football.

Ahead of the new season, NFL insider Tom Pelissero discussed the expectations for the Dolphins, more specifically for their quarterback-head coach duo on Thursday's edition of the "Rich Eisen Show."

He noted that the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has a major impact on the Dolphins when he's healthy, but things drastically change when he's unavailable. He added that Tua has a lengthy injury history dating back to his college years.

"The tightrope surgery on his ankle, the dislocated hip, then obviously the concussions in the NFL," Pelissero said (Timestamp: 4:25). ... "He's doing everything he can, right? Every year, we have the stories. He's learning martial arts, ways to fall. He is going to protect himself more. He's going to get down, and then all of a sudden, the instincts kick in, and he lowers his head into somebody in the red zone on a run, and he ends up missing a couple of months.

"That's what this all boils down to, for the Miami Dolphins, is keeping Tua Tagovailoa, of how healthy he is. I do think that you can see their path forward here in terms of we're going to be able to compete, we're going to be able to get the ball to all these different playmakers here and be good enough on defense. ..."

Can this be the last season of Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel with the Dolphins?

After the 8-9 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins have something to prove this campaign. Mike McDaniel, who has posted a 28-23 record in three seasons with the Florida team, might be on the hot seat if the season doesn't go according to plan.

The same could be said for Tua Tagovailoa, who has suffered multiple injuries and concussions during his career. Many thought he should have retired last season after suffering another concussion, but he returned to the field to try to lead his squad to the playoffs.

With Tyreek Hill ready to stay put, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane and brand-new tight end Darren Waller ready to help them, the Dolphins could make some noise next season, but time will tell if it's enough to keep their duo beyond 2025.

