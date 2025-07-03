"Cassie Ventura wasn’t no victim" - Ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant questions singers' testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs 

Dez Bryant chimed in with his opinions about Cassie Ventura's testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs hours after the verdict was passed by a 12-member federal jury.

Cassie played an important role in the federal case against Combs, whose trial ended with a mixed verdict on July 2, 2025. She testified over four days, from May 13 to May 16, and detailed years of alleged emotional, physical and sexual abuse during her relationship with Combs from 2007 to 2018.

Her testimony included accounts of physical violence, threats and blackmail, supported by photos and videos presented in court.

After Sean “Diddy” Combs' trial ended with a split verdict, CBS Sports NFL Analyst, Ashley Nicole Moss, posted on X, sharing her opinion.

"My thoughts are with Cassie and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn't imagine how she feels this morning. it's the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence - the story is just never enough."

Responding to the post, ex-Cowboys All-Pro Dez Bryant commented:

"I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn’t no victim.. not even close."

To which, Ashley replied:

"She wasn't a victim? For starters, we saw her beaten on camera."

Dez Bryant responded with another comment, writing:

"I was referring to the freak offs and drugs she chose to participate in…"

As per the verdict, Combs is guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under the federal Mann Act. He is acquitted of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking involving minors.

Each guilty count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, meaning Combs faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was denied bail and will remain in custody until sentencing, scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Cassie Ventura’s attorney praised her testimony, saying she “left an indelible mark” on the fight for justice.

Micah Parsons' brother Terrence Parsons Jr. chimed in under Dez Bryant and Ashley Nicole Moss' conversation

Dallas Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., jumped into the online firestorm on X, which started from Dez Bryant’s comments under Ashley Nicole Moss’ tweet.

In sync with Dez Bryant's opinion, Terrence Parsons Jr. wrote:

"She was a victim at a point. You stop being the victim once you stay and continue and keep indulging helping doing everything he need and wanted you to do when you coulda made up your mind to stop and get help. I’m just sayin."

Cassie Ventura first testified during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial 1.5 months ago.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Cassie spoke in court for the first time. She talked about the abuse she says she went through, how she was pressured and how the “freak-off” events began.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025: She spoke again and said she got $20 million in a settlement from Combs. She also said he used blackmail and played with her emotions.

Thursday, May 15, 2025: The lawyers questioned her about drug use and how the relationship hurt her mentally.

Friday, May 16, 2025: Cassie finished her time in court. Prosecutors then showed videos and brought in people to back up her story.

