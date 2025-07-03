"He probably slipped on accident": Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate makes bold claim on Patrick Mahomes supremacy over rest NFL QBs

Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the finest quarterbacks of the modern era. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has led his team to five Super Bowls in the past six years and won three.

On Thursday, Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay Packers teammate Will Blackmon discussed Mahomes' supremacy over the other NFL QBs.

"Right now, Mahomes is at the top of the mountain," Blackmon said on FS1. "He probably slipped real quick. He is still on the mountain. He probably slipped on accident. He's still on the mountain. That's the only group he lost."

Blackmon then spoke about how Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the MVP award last season but insisted that Mahomes was still in a different category.

"But when you break, when you really look at it, man, it's not even close in terms of, like, who's the best quarterback, and it's Patrick Mahomes, by far, and none," Blackmon said.

"And I go back to watching that documentary quarterback, and you really watching that made me sit back. And I was like, 'Damn bro, it really is Patrick and everybody else.'"

Blackmon concluded by saying that Mahomes tends to win games when they matter in clutch situations.

"And also it's like, I look at this, like when Mahomes goes against these quarterbacks, let's say Lamar and Josh Allen, I look at it's like a spar match, right? Like they spar, like Josh might win some spar matches, Lamar may win some, but when you get into the title fight, like, when it really, really matters, Mahomes wins.” Blackmon said.

Mahomes was on course to lead the Chiefs to a historic three-peat of Super Bowls this year. However, Kansas City lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Nonetheless, Mahomes and Co. will be looking to scale the Super Bowl mountain with the Chiefs once again next season.

Ever since the Chiefs drafted Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, he has broken several franchise records. The QB has earned six Pro Bowl honors and won two MVP awards.

Tom Brady believes Patrick Mahomes could surpass his Super Bowl wins

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

A few weeks ago, at the Fanatics Games event in New York, NFL legend Tom Brady suggested that Patrick Mahomes might be the only player who could surpass him in Super Bowl wins.

Notably, Brady beat Mahomes at Super Bowl LV, when he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady won seven Super Bowls during his 23-year career in the NFL. Mahomes needs four more Super Bowl rings to equal the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

