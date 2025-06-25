"I love his mentality" - Tom Brady reveals which NFL QB can surpass him in Super Bowl wins

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the most successful quarterback in NFL history. He won seven Super Bowls before retiring in February 2023.

Over the weekend, Brady took part in the Fanatics Games in New York. During one event, he was interviewed by comedian Kevin Hart while they were in a tub of ice water. When Hart asked Brady who among the current quarterbacks could possibly surpass him in Super Bowl wins, he named the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

"Oh, Patrick (Mahomes), for sure," Brady said. "I just think, Patrick, I love his mentality. And he's a guy that I see."

Jenna @jennaxkc LINK Idk what’s happening here 😂 but…solid answer😎

Brady also explained Mahomes' special traits, including his will to win, before praising his physical skills. Brady said he listens to what "great" players say after games, and suggested that Mahomes' responses and answers were similar to what he would say.

Brady added that Mahomes has the perfect environment to thrive in, with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, his teammates and team owners.

Mahomes has already been to five Super Bowls with the Chiefs and won three. His first Super Bowl defeat was against Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Kansas City also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is entering the second year of his 10-year $375 million deal with FOX in 2025 NFL season

Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Getty

Tom Brady will enter the the second year of his 10-year $375 million deal with FOX next season. There were rumors that the former quarterback could pull out of his contract due to other commitments; however, Brady confirmed that he will return to the announcers' booth.

He made the most of the offseason, spending time in Europe and Japan. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also took part in the Fanatics Games in New York City over the weekend.

Brady will soon turn his focus on his analyst duties with FOX.

