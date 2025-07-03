Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee jet off to Turks & Caicos for honeymoon 38 days after their low-profile wedding

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is making the most of the offseason with his wife, Leanna Lenee. The couple tied the knot on May 24 in a low-profile ceremony and finally went on their honeymoon 38 days later to Turks and Caicos.

On Thursday, Leanna shared a video of her honeymoon with Hunter and flaunted the luxurious hotel suite they stayed at.

In the video, Leanna gave a sneak peek of the house they lived in, including a view of the sea from their balcony, which had an outside private pool. The suite also had a spacious living room area, and Leanna even gave viewers a glimpse of her wedding ring.

The suite also had two big bathrooms with some stylish showers and bathtubs. Leanna also shared footage of the master suite, which had another picturesque view of the sea.

The video ended with Hunter on the deck near a yacht, presumably planning a ride out to sea with his wife.

According to reports, Hunter and Leanna began dating in February 2022. They got engaged in February 2024 and got married this year.

Hunter and Leanna's relationship drew some flak from fans on social media, but it appears that tough times have only strengthened the bond between the couple.

Travis Hunter signed his rookie contract with the Jaguars last month

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter was considered one of the most promising athletes entering the 2025 NFL draft since he won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take him with the No. 2 pick.

Hunter signed a four-year, $46.65 million rookie contract with the Jaguars after their minicamp concluded. His deal included a reported $30.57 million signing bonus.

Hunter was adamant that he wanted to continue playing in two positions in the NFL, and the Jaguars seem interested in trying him out as a cornerback and a wideout.

They played him mainly as a receiver at the rookie minicamp, and later integrated Hunter into their defensive playbook during the OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

It will be interesting to see how Hunter fares in his rookie season while playing on offense and defense for the Jaguars.

