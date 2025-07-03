  • home icon
  Antonio Brown drops 3-word message to Tyler Lockett's resurfaced virginity confession

Antonio Brown drops 3-word message to Tyler Lockett's resurfaced virginity confession

By Arnold
Modified Jul 03, 2025 23:11 GMT
Antonio Brown drops 3-word message to Tyler Lockett
Antonio Brown drops 3-word message to Tyler Lockett's resurfaced virginity confession

Tyler Lockett has been in the spotlight this week after reports of his virginity confession resurfaced on social media. The wideout, who is now 32, said he was a virgin until he was 30 years old, and practiced as a devout Christian.

Lockett had initially said in October 2019 that he was waiting until marriage to have intimate relations with his partner. When NFL personality Dov Kleiman shared a resurfaced report of Lockett's confession on Tuesday, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown dropped a cryptic three-word message on the tweet.

"All hands *raising hands* team...," Brown tweeted on Thursday.
Brown has been known for his rather strange social media activity ever since he announced his retirement from pro football in March 2023. He played nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned seven Pro Bowl honors. In 2019, Brown signed for the New England Patriots. However, he played just one game for them before being released due to off-field issues.

Brown signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and helped them win a Super Bowl in his first year with the team. He played one more year with the Buccaneers before being released in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Lockett married his longtime partner Lauren Jackson in July 2023. The couple became parents for the first time on May 23, when Lauren gave birth to a daughter, Londyn.

Tyler Lockett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Tennessee Titans this offseason

Tennessee Titans WR Tyler Lockett - Source: Getty
Tennessee Titans WR Tyler Lockett - Source: Getty

Tyler Lockett signed a reported one-year, $4 million contract with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. The wideout could make up to $6 million if he reaches all his incentives.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Lockett with the No. 69 pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The WR played 10 seasons with the franchise, recording 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns on 661 receptions. He also posted 3,188 kick return yards and two touchdowns on 127 kick returns.

It will be interesting to see how Lockett fares with the Titans next season and whether he can acclimate well to his new surroundings.

