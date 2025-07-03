"See you when I see you" - Mason Rudolph makes feelings known as Minkah Fitzpatrick Jr. gets traded from Steelers to Dolphins

In the aftermath of one of the NFL’s most headline-grabbing offseason trades, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph shared a personal message for longtime teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's tenure with the franchise officially ended in June.

Rudolph, who rejoined the Steelers this year after a stint in Tennessee, took to Instagram two days after the transaction to recognize Fitzpatrick’s influence in the locker room.

“Ultimate pro, ultimate leader. See you when I see you, [Minkah],” he captioned the photo of him and Fitzpatrick he posted.

Mason Rudolph IG Story of Minkah Fitzpatrick Jr.

Fitzpatrick, a five-time Pro Bowl safety, was traded to the Miami Dolphins as part of a multi-player deal that also included cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

The trade was completed on Monday. It shipped Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round draft pick in 2027 to South Florida in exchange for Ramsey, Smith, and a later-round choice.

Their connection dates back to 2019. Both players began significant chapters in their professional journeys. Fitzpatrick arrived in Pittsburgh through a midseason trade that year, and Rudolph made his first NFL start not long after.

Rudolph currently serves as backup quarterback behind newly signed Aaron Rodgers.

Mason Rudolph maintains professionalism despite quarterback competition

Mason Rudolph MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn

Although Mason Rudolph briefly departed the franchise, signing a one-year deal with the Titans in 2024, he returned this offseason on a two-year contract reportedly worth $8 million.

Initially, he appeared to be in line to compete for the starting quarterback job. That possibility changed when Pittsburgh finalized terms with veteran Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal in June, positioning the four-time MVP to lead the offense in 2025.

Rudolph has consistently described himself as prepared to contribute in any capacity. Even after Rodgers’ arrival, he emphasized that his preparation and professionalism remain unchanged, as per Steelerswire.

The Steelers’ decision to move on from Fitzpatrick reflected a combination of factors: salary cap considerations, shifting defensive schemes, and a desire to refresh the secondary.

He peaked statistically in 2022 with six interceptions, including a pick-six against Cincinnati. However, Fitzpatrick saw his takeaway numbers taper off. He recorded only one interception over the next two seasons combined, during which injuries and schematic adjustments limited his production.

Financial implications also played a role. Fitzpatrick carried a sizable cap charge into 2025, and the front office is simultaneously navigating contract talks with star pass rusher T.J. Watt as per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Miami is bringing back Fitzpatrick to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018. His initial stint in Miami fell apart due to discontent over position roles.

The two teams will cross paths in a nationally televised showcase this December. The Dolphins visit Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football in Week 15.

