  • "I could not be that addition" - DeAndre Hopkins questions his fit with Ravens 3 months after signing $5000000 contract

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 03, 2025 14:00 GMT
DeAndre Hopkins is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens after signing a one year contract worth $5 million this offseason. However, it appears as though he has some concerns about whether he will be a good fit in the Ravens organization and system.

On July 3, NBC NFL analyst Michael David Smith released an article, one in which he used quotes by Jamison Hensley of ESPN, highlighting how Hopkins was still unsure whether he could be the missing piece in Baltimore. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"It seems like there’s been a piece that’s been missing [in Baltimore]... I could be that addition. I could not be that addition..."
also-read-trending Trending

When asked about where the problems with team fit could be, Hopkins highlighted how star QB Lamar Jackson and himself are both veterans, but both see the game in a different way.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don’t think it’s a time frame... A guy like Lamar, who’s a veteran quarterback, he’s played a lot of football. Myself, I play a lot of football. We see things differently, but I’ve had rookie quarterbacks that have taken longer. So, it differs." Hopkins said.
Will Lamar Jackson and DeAndre Hopkins form a strong connection in 2025?

Jackson and Hopkins are two extremely talented players who will both likely be future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a result, there is good reason to believe that the new QB, WR duo will succeed in Baltimore in 2025.

At the current moment, Hopkins is listed as the WR2 or WR3 on the Ravens depth chart, behind WR Zay Flowers. As a result, there is a good chance that Hopkins meaningfully contributes to the Ravens pursuit of a Championship in 2025.

Only time will tell whether Hopkins is the missing piece in Baltimore and if he and Jackson form a strong partnership in 2025. However, it is evident that he still does have some schematic concerns about this upcoming season, even after signing with the franchise earlier in the offseason.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
