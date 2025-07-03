"I could not be that addition" - DeAndre Hopkins questions his fit with Ravens 3 months after signing $5000000 contract

DeAndre Hopkins is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens after signing a one year contract worth $5 million this offseason. However, it appears as though he has some concerns about whether he will be a good fit in the Ravens organization and system.

Ad

On July 3, NBC NFL analyst Michael David Smith released an article, one in which he used quotes by Jamison Hensley of ESPN, highlighting how Hopkins was still unsure whether he could be the missing piece in Baltimore. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"It seems like there’s been a piece that’s been missing [in Baltimore]... I could be that addition. I could not be that addition..."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked about where the problems with team fit could be, Hopkins highlighted how star QB Lamar Jackson and himself are both veterans, but both see the game in a different way.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don’t think it’s a time frame... A guy like Lamar, who’s a veteran quarterback, he’s played a lot of football. Myself, I play a lot of football. We see things differently, but I’ve had rookie quarterbacks that have taken longer. So, it differs." Hopkins said.

Ad

Will Lamar Jackson and DeAndre Hopkins form a strong connection in 2025?

Jackson and Hopkins are two extremely talented players who will both likely be future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a result, there is good reason to believe that the new QB, WR duo will succeed in Baltimore in 2025.

At the current moment, Hopkins is listed as the WR2 or WR3 on the Ravens depth chart, behind WR Zay Flowers. As a result, there is a good chance that Hopkins meaningfully contributes to the Ravens pursuit of a Championship in 2025.

Only time will tell whether Hopkins is the missing piece in Baltimore and if he and Jackson form a strong partnership in 2025. However, it is evident that he still does have some schematic concerns about this upcoming season, even after signing with the franchise earlier in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.