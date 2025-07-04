"You're going to see disgruntled Tyreek Hill" - Insider breaks down Dolphins WR's future in Miami after Jalen Ramsey trade

Jalen Ramsey made headlines on Monday when the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jonnu Smith. However, he may not be the team's only big star to leave, if Omar Kelly is to be asked.

The Miami Herald reporter opined on Tuesday's episode of Rich Eisen's show that Tyreek Hill could be the next one out should the Dolphins continue losing.

(from 01:42 in the video below)

"You're going to see a disgruntled Tyreek Hill," said Kelly. "The people don't understand that at the end of that Jets game, Tyreek was frustrated. This (was) the first time he (missed) the postseason. That just was not satisfactory... And then a switch flipped and Tyreek basically said, ‘You know what? This is not a situation I want to be part of.’

He continued:

"To me, I personally believe if they're not winning you might see Tyreek Hill on the trading block by the trade deadline."

The next day, Tom Pelissero shared some more insight on the trade on the same show.

According to him, the Dolphins were nearly forced into a one-for-one scenario. They had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, but then found their perfect target in Fitzpatrick, a former first-round draft pick of theirs. Smith had his issues, so he became the conduit for the trade.

He continued:

"[The Steelers] get a more versatile player, albeit one who's being paid more, in Jalen Ramsey. They think they can do a lot of different things with him, and a bonus out of that trade is they get a guy in Jonnu Smith, who's coming off a productive season in Miami."

Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith had already envisioned themselves being Steelers before trade

Jalen Ramsey and fellow ex-Dolphin Jonnu Smith weren't completely blindsided by the trade, though the latter admitted that he "didn't foresee" it happening. Speaking with former offensive tackle and teammate of one year, Terron Armstead, on Wednesday, the tight end revealed that he and the cornerback had already "chopped up" private conversations about moving up north to Allegheny County.

(from 27:40 in the video below)

"(Jalen Ramsey) obviously knew the situation that he was in in Miami and felt that it was time for him to move on," said Smith. "'We're like, 'Bro, if this thing really goes down, Pittsburgh is a team that's historically going to be always be in the dance. It's just maybe a couple missing pieces like us that can fill all that void and get over that hump.'

He continued:

"One thing that we both admired about the situation was culture, the culture that (head coach) Mike [Tomlin] established. I can't wait to play for him."

Both men are expected to make their first appearances as Steelers when practice resumes on July 24.

