“I didn't foresee this happening”: Jonnu Smith gets 100% real on surprise Dolphins trade

Jonnu Smith thought he’d found the place he’d finish his career. Coming off his most productive season in the NFL, the tight end was set to be a cornerstone in Miami.
However, the Dolphins’ front office had other plans, sending Smith packing for Pittsburgh in a blockbuster deal he admits blindsided him.
Speaking with Terron Armstead on his podcast Wednesday, Smith was candid about how quickly expectations gave way to reality.
"I didn't foresee this happening with how the season went for me individually. I had aspirations of ending my career in Miami with it basically being home for me and my children, my family," Smith said (Timestamp: 01:25)
"But I understand the business side of it, and it didn't work out. I'm grateful. I got no ill feelings towards Miami or nobody in the organization," He added.
The 29-year-old had just set personal highs with 88 catches for 884 yards and matched his career best in touchdowns. Those numbers proved his status as one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most dependable options. Even so, financial priorities ultimately outweighed sentiment.
Jonnu Smith reveals contract talks crumbled after initial optimism
According to Jonnu Smith, his representatives initially believed an extension was inevitable. The Dolphins, however, made it clear negotiations wouldn’t materialize into the deal he sought.
"I felt like I was in a position and one of the key ingredients to helping this team succeed, and after the season ended, me and my agent, we like 'This a no-brainer. We're gonna be here forever.' Eventually, it came to a point and time when they told me they can't do it," Smith explained on the podcast.
That turning point set off a chain reaction. Miami packaged Smith with cornerback Jalen Ramsey in an exchange that garnered safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft capital.
For Pittsburgh, the acquisition was part of a broader effort to reshape an offense around new weapons. Reports indicate the Steelers secured Smith with a one-year, $12 million extension after the trade was finalized, leveraging their more flexible cap situation to lock him in quickly.
The Dolphins pivoted by acquiring Darren Waller, who returns to football after retiring in 2023. Jonnu Smith shifted his focus to fitting into a Steelers unit already boasting DK Metcalf and Pro Bowl tight end Pat Freiermuth. He’ll also reunite with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who previously coached him in Atlanta.
