"He should see it that way": NFL analyst calls out Lamar Jackson's Ravens for "self-destruct" tendency

Lamar Jackson, like many other quarterbacks in the NFL, such as Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott, among others, enters the 2025 season with something to prove. Jackson, however, appears to be the one with the most at stake in the upcoming NFL campaign.

A two-time NFL MVP, four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Jackson has yet to play a Super Bowl. Despite his honored career and regular-season dominance, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback hasn't translated that dominance into the playoffs, failing to secure a Super Bowl spot while posting a 3-5 record in the postseason.

During Thursday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Evan Cohen asked analyst Kimberley A. Martin what's next for Jackson and what could be the ramifications of another failed playoff run.

“The conversation will be that Lamar sees it as a failure and he should see it that way," Martin said (Timestamp: 1:15). "I hate that word, but every single year the Ravens find themselves in this position at the doorstep of they have the best roster.

"This is a team that I have said for the last three years before Derrick Henry even got there, they have everything they need. Then you have, you know, Zay Flowers fumbling by the goal line. Like it seems like in those late game moments, they just figure out how to self-destruct.”

The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated in the AFC championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 and by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 divisional round. Lamar Jackson had MVP-caliber seasons each time, but the Ravens fell short against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, two top quarterbacks.

Baltimore Ravens added intriguing pieces to help Lamar Jackson's Super Bowl quest

After the painful 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in January, the Baltimore Ravens went out to find other pieces to help Lamar Jackson fulfill his ultimate goal.

They signed DeAndre Hopkins from the Kansas City Chiefs, Cooper Rush as a backup quarterback for Jackson, while extending Derrick Henry's contract, signing Jaire Alexander and re-signing Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore is a well-rounded team, which could finally get over the hump and play in the Super Bowl. That said, the competition became more difficult after last season. The Chiefs, Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, LA Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, among others, are eager to come out of the AFC in January.

