"This needs to go viral": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reignites Tyler Lockett’s old virgin until 30 admission

Tyler Lockett made waves during the offseason when he switched teams for the first time in his career. The wide receiver signed with the Tennessee Titans after leaving the Seattle Seahawks, teaming with Cam Ward as the young quarterback starts his NFL career.

Ad

He returned to the spotlight on Thursday, but the reason had nothing to do with his on-field performance. An old interview from 2019 resurfaced where the wide receiver revealed that he wanted to be celibate until his marriage. He married Lauren, his longtime girlfriend, in 2023.

With the subject resurfacing on social media, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant learned about Lockett's initiative and wanted to raise awareness of the wide receiver's personal decision. Bryant wrote that his fellow pass catcher was "an example for the black community" and voiced his wish to "have strength like Tyler Lockett":

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In a podcast appearance, Lockett gave his view on the matter and revealed why he wanted to wait:

"I waited until marriage. I wanted to honor God, and that's what I believed was right. People around me knew, but I never made a big deal out of it. It wasn't easy, but I never felt like I was missing out. I just wanted to do it my way."

Ad

Tyler Lockett left the Seattle Seahawks after one decade with the franchise

This will be the veteran wide receiver's first season in the NFL not playing for the Seahawks.

Tyler Lockett was released in March, bringing an end to an affiliation that had lasted 10 seasons and earned him three All-Pro nominations, as well as numerous other individual awards.

Despite his strong duo with DK Metcalf and his partnership with Russell Wilson, the Seahawks failed to win a Super Bowl during Lockett's time in Seattle.

He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tennessee Titans to help with Cam Ward's development. Ward was the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, with the franchise giving him the keys after the failure of Will Levis' project. He will play along with Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.