"This needs to go viral": Cowboys icon Dez Bryant reignites Tyler Lockett’s old virgin until 30 admission

Tyler Lockett made waves during the offseason when he switched teams for the first time in his career. The wide receiver signed with the Tennessee Titans after leaving the Seattle Seahawks, teaming with Cam Ward as the young quarterback starts his NFL career.
He returned to the spotlight on Thursday, but the reason had nothing to do with his on-field performance. An old interview from 2019 resurfaced where the wide receiver revealed that he wanted to be celibate until his marriage. He married Lauren, his longtime girlfriend, in 2023.
With the subject resurfacing on social media, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant learned about Lockett's initiative and wanted to raise awareness of the wide receiver's personal decision. Bryant wrote that his fellow pass catcher was "an example for the black community" and voiced his wish to "have strength like Tyler Lockett":
In a podcast appearance, Lockett gave his view on the matter and revealed why he wanted to wait:
"I waited until marriage. I wanted to honor God, and that's what I believed was right. People around me knew, but I never made a big deal out of it. It wasn't easy, but I never felt like I was missing out. I just wanted to do it my way."
Tyler Lockett left the Seattle Seahawks after one decade with the franchise
This will be the veteran wide receiver's first season in the NFL not playing for the Seahawks.
Tyler Lockett was released in March, bringing an end to an affiliation that had lasted 10 seasons and earned him three All-Pro nominations, as well as numerous other individual awards.
Despite his strong duo with DK Metcalf and his partnership with Russell Wilson, the Seahawks failed to win a Super Bowl during Lockett's time in Seattle.
He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Tennessee Titans to help with Cam Ward's development. Ward was the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft, with the franchise giving him the keys after the failure of Will Levis' project. He will play along with Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks.
