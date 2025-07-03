Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, admits being unaware of ex-NFL star's preparations for viral "shorts off" moment

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, gives funny updates about the former Eagles legend through her "Not Gonna Lie." She also shares personal stories, behind-the-scenes moments and candid takes on her family life.

On Thursday’s podcast episode, Kylie revealed that she was unaware of her husband’s viral "shorts off" moment during an Ocean Drive event in New Jersey.

“By the time I was coming back, I had received a text message of the behind angle and proceeding to Magic Mike his shorts off,” Kylie said (3:04). I have not seen this move before. I don't know if he practiced. If he did, it was (with doors) closed.”

The viral moment was a part of a three-month challenge with fellow ex-NFL star Beau Allen. The loser had to wear a Speedo and get waxed. The event raised funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Kylie Kelce also confessed that she was possibly helping Jason lose the challenge.

“I’ve been feeding him doughnuts and buying baked goods. Was it a little bit of sabotage? No … but Beau Allen, you’re welcome.”

On the July 2 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, Jason said that Beau Allen lost 2% body fat and gained four pounds of muscle. Jason lost 3% body fat but didn’t gain any muscle, so he lost the bet.

Kylie Kelce says raising daughters is peaceful compared to raising boys

Jason and Kylie Kelce have four daughters together. Last Friday, Kylie revealed why having a daughter is calmer and peaceful than having a son. On the House of Maher podcast, she said (2:48):

“There was one point when I had my third, and my mother-in-law was like, ‘Three girls still better than two boys.’ I was like Donna from the stories you’ve told me, it seems like it.

"There are mornings where we’re sitting down to start our day, eating a little bit of cereal, and coloring, and I’m like, there is no f***in way boy houses do this. We’re already like WWE SmackDown."

Their oldest daughter. Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in 2019. Their second, Elliotte Ray Kelce, is four years old, while their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, was born in 2023. Their youngest daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, was born on March 30 this year.

