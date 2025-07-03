Retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce went viral for showing off an American flag Speedo during the team's Autism Foundation fundraiser in New Jersey. On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the retired six-time Pro Bowler shared more details about the incident.

Jason Kelce said that the viral moment came following a lost bet with his friend, Beau Allen, to see who had a lower body fat percentage over three months. Kelce felt that the punishment for the loser wasn't enough and took things a step further.

"The bet was, loser has to wear a speedo at this ocean drive event. And for those of you who remember, I didn't think that was enough. Smart by me," he said. "So the bet ended up being loser has to wear a speedo and get waxed."

When his brother, Travis, asked him what kind of waxing he got, the ex-Eagles star's answer left him in visible shock.

"I did a bikini wax," Jason said. "Thank God I did because this thing would have looked so much worse if I wasn't waxed..."

Jason shared how his wife, Kylie, was supportive of him getting a wax and went the extra mile in preparing him for losing the bet.

"She (Kylie) thought it was funny," Kelce added. "Again, she was upset I didn't get the Brazilian wax because I think she is tired of my hairy a** crack. As far as the Speedo, she was like oh just another day at the OD."

Jason spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII before retiring in March 2024.

Jason Kelce shares message while reacting to clip about his viral Speedo moment

After the latest episode of the aforementioned podcast went live, Jason Kelce shared the clip talking about the viral Speedo incident on social media.

Kelce accompanied the post with a strong but hilarious message for fans.

"Don't let your mouth write a check your a** can't wax," he tweeted.

As Kelce enjoys his post-retirement life, the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX after beating the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

