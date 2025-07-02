"Lot of half naked Kelces" - Jason Kelce weighs in as Ohio-based Cowboys fan Nick Jones gets semi-nude pin-up tattoo of Travis Kelce 

The trend of getting an NSFW pin-up tattoo of a Kelce brother doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. An Ohio-based Dallas Cowboys fan also got a pin-up tattoo of the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. After seeing yet another piece dedicated to his brother, Jason Kelce shared his reaction.

Ad

It all started when a New York Giants fan lost a bet to her husband and had to get a tattoo of Jason. The tattoo went viral after the Kelce brothers reacted to it on their "New Heights" podcast.

Accelerator Active Energy jumped on the bandwagon. The company made an announcement on Instagram saying that whoever gets a tattoo of Travis on their body will get a supply of the drink.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Jones, a 29-year-old fan from Delta, Ohio, took up the challenge and got the Chiefs star inked on his thigh for 25 cases of the energy drink. Seeing yet another tattoo, the Kelce brothers reacted to it on the "New Height" podcast.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"In other news, Travis has gotten a pin-up now! Holey Snikes! I did not know if you guys saw this?" Jason said.

Ad

"That s*it happened so fast! How does it happen so fast?" Travis hilariously asked.

"A lot of half-naked Kelces going around in the last couple of weeks," Jason added.

Check out the video below:

Ad

What else did the fan receive for getting a pin-up tattoo of Travis Kelce?

It seems like Nick Jones got more than just a few cases of the Accelerator Active Energy drink. The 29-year-old revealed that he also received a signed Travis Kelce jersey.

Jones also revealed that he hopes this tattoo reaches Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and she reacts to it, as his daughter is a big Swiftie.

Ad

"We're hoping that Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce reach out," Jones said. "My daughters are hoping that Taylor Swift can give her opinion on the tattoo."

After the Dallas Cowboys, Jones claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs are his second favorite team because Travis plays for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.