"He became an absolute joke. Needs rehab" - NFL fans react as Jason Kelce strips down to his Speedo in viral video at Autism event 

Jason Kelce has been retired for over a year, but the former NFL center continues to make headlines. On Wednesday, the former Philadelphia Eagles center stunned many when he ripped his shorts and stripped down to a USA-themed Speedo at an Autism Foundation charity event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.
While some fans on social media took Kelce's actions in their stride, others felt it was inappropriate to strip down at a charity event:
"Buddy retired and became an absolute joke. Needs rehab," one fan tweeted.
"Inappropriate," another fan wrote.
"I can't unsee this now. Are we sure this helps the cause?" another fan commented.
Many others continued to slam Kelce on X/Twitter:
"Nope. Not sure this helps," one fan wrote.
"This dude is way to old to be acting like this all the time. How is no one tired of this guy yet?" another fan tweeted.
"Yet I’ve been called crazy to think he’s an attention w***e…," one fan added.
Kelce pulled off his stunt to strip in front of an audience at the fifth annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive celebrity bartending event. The event took place to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
A glimpse into Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles career
Jason Kelce played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft.
Kelce went on to become a mainstay for the Eagles in their offensive line and earned seven Pro Bowl honors, along with six first-team All-Pro selections.
Across his pro football career, Kelce appeared in 193 regular-season games for the Eagles. He played in 12,002 offensive snaps and recorded seven fumble recoveries.
Kelce played in two Super Bowls, winning one in 2018. He retired in March 2024. Ever since hanging up his cleats, Kelce has transitioned into a sports analyst.
