Jason Kelce's wife Kylie calls out 'batsh*t crazy' behaviour of 2-year-old daughter Bennett

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, thought she’d seen it all as a mom of four, until her toddler Bennett decided to turn everyday life into a masterclass in adorable rebellion.

During Tuesday's appearance on the "House of Maher" podcast, Kylie reflected on the shifting relationships between her daughters. She describes how Bennett has begun teaming up with her older sister, Elliotte, in ways that test her patience.

"But now our second and our third seem to be pairing up, so I'm a little bit worried about that because of the power of suggestion [and] how it works on our second and how manipulative our third is," Kylie said (Timestamp: 13:24).

She added that Bennett is "bats--t crazy."

She didn’t shy away from illustrating Bennett’s streak, recalling a household standoff over laundry. Kylie tried to rein in the endless outfit changes, only to find Bennett undeterred.

Jason Kelce's wife questions her parenting abilities despite having four children

Kylie, who married former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce in 2018, has been open about the unpredictability of raising four children under six. In addition to Bennett and Elliotte, the couple also has daughters Wyatt, 5, and their youngest, Finnley, who arrived this March.

Even with years of parenting journey, Kylie admitted she doesn’t always feel sure-footed. Reflecting on her mindset before becoming a mom, she recalled believing she’d embrace a big family without hesitation. But reality has kept her on her toes.

"I mean, I still am not sure that I have it, to be honest. I tell everybody I'm winging it," Kylie said during the same podcast appearance.

That uncertainty hasn’t stopped her from speaking honestly about the learning curve. On a separate episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, she described how she still relies on internet searches for guidance.

"I am still Googling things 'cause that doesn't stop either," she said, via E! Online's Wednesday report. "It's similar like when people say to me, 'Well you have four kids what's your advice?' No, I actually still have no idea what I'm doing. We're all winging it."

Despite the daily challenges and second-guessing, Jason Kelce and Kylie are committed to enjoying this season of life.

