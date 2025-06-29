  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jason Kelce's wife Kylie calls out 'batsh*t crazy' behaviour of 2-year-old daughter Bennett

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie calls out 'batsh*t crazy' behaviour of 2-year-old daughter Bennett

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jun 29, 2025 21:05 GMT
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie and Kids (Credit: Kylie/IG)

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, thought she’d seen it all as a mom of four, until her toddler Bennett decided to turn everyday life into a masterclass in adorable rebellion.

Ad

During Tuesday's appearance on the "House of Maher" podcast, Kylie reflected on the shifting relationships between her daughters. She describes how Bennett has begun teaming up with her older sister, Elliotte, in ways that test her patience.

"But now our second and our third seem to be pairing up, so I'm a little bit worried about that because of the power of suggestion [and] how it works on our second and how manipulative our third is," Kylie said (Timestamp: 13:24).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She added that Bennett is "bats--t crazy."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

She didn’t shy away from illustrating Bennett’s streak, recalling a household standoff over laundry. Kylie tried to rein in the endless outfit changes, only to find Bennett undeterred.

Jason Kelce's wife questions her parenting abilities despite having four children

Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty
Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty

Kylie, who married former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce in 2018, has been open about the unpredictability of raising four children under six. In addition to Bennett and Elliotte, the couple also has daughters Wyatt, 5, and their youngest, Finnley, who arrived this March.

Ad

Even with years of parenting journey, Kylie admitted she doesn’t always feel sure-footed. Reflecting on her mindset before becoming a mom, she recalled believing she’d embrace a big family without hesitation. But reality has kept her on her toes.

"I mean, I still am not sure that I have it, to be honest. I tell everybody I'm winging it," Kylie said during the same podcast appearance.
Ad

That uncertainty hasn’t stopped her from speaking honestly about the learning curve. On a separate episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, she described how she still relies on internet searches for guidance.

"I am still Googling things 'cause that doesn't stop either," she said, via E! Online's Wednesday report. "It's similar like when people say to me, 'Well you have four kids what's your advice?' No, I actually still have no idea what I'm doing. We're all winging it."

Despite the daily challenges and second-guessing, Jason Kelce and Kylie are committed to enjoying this season of life.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications