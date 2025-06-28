Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reacts as Eagles vet contributes to raise over $1,000,000 at charity event while stripping down to his underwear

Jason Kelce brought humor and purpose to the Jersey Shore on Wednesday. He helped drive a major fundraising success for autism programs and prompting a celebratory reaction from his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Ad

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center returned to Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the couple’s signature Shore Birds charity series. This year’s events reached a new benchmark: over $1 million raised in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

After the multi-day festivities wrapped up, Kylie highlighted the accomplishment in an Instagram Story on Saturday. Sharing Jason’s recap post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She wrote, “Shorebirds year 1 million dollars raised!”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reactIon (IG)

On Wednesday, he turned heads at Ocean Drive by climbing onto a lifeguard chair, peeling off his star-spangled shorts, and revealing matching briefs. This was widely shared across social media and local news outlets. The playful stunt kicked off an evening of guest bartending, all aimed at boosting donations.

Ad

Trending

Eagles players join Jason Kelce for the charity event

Ad

Dozens of former and current Eagles teammates joined in throughout the week. Brandon Graham, who capped his career with a second Super Bowl ring earlier this year, was among the supporters. In an interview aired by NBC Sports Philadelphia, Graham said the cause remains close to his heart:

"It makes a difference," Graham said. "It shows (everyone) that as a player, I wasn't just invested because I was player; it shows more of what I believe in what the Eagles are doing and trying to help as much as I can. And it's cool to be around, too; it fulfills me."

Ad

Cornerback Cooper DeJean, safety Sydney Brown, and several other familiar faces also participated. Beyond the headline-grabbing bartending, Shore Birds featured beach yoga sessions led by Kylie, inclusive sports clinics for kids, and the annual Beer Bowl competition at the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Teams faced off in water games and relays for a $50,000 prize

Jason Kelce credited the event’s smooth execution to the Eagles Autism Foundation’s Executive Director, Ryan Hammond, as well as a long list of local sponsors, volunteers and city services.

“Sea Isle City showed up and showed out,” he wrote in his Instagram post on Saturday, emphasizing that the community’s enthusiasm made the series such a success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.