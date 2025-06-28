  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reacts as Eagles vet contributes to raise over $1,000,000 at charity event while stripping down to his underwear

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reacts as Eagles vet contributes to raise over $1,000,000 at charity event while stripping down to his underwear

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jun 28, 2025 21:10 GMT
Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty
Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty

Jason Kelce brought humor and purpose to the Jersey Shore on Wednesday. He helped drive a major fundraising success for autism programs and prompting a celebratory reaction from his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Ad

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center returned to Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the couple’s signature Shore Birds charity series. This year’s events reached a new benchmark: over $1 million raised in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation.

After the multi-day festivities wrapped up, Kylie highlighted the accomplishment in an Instagram Story on Saturday. Sharing Jason’s recap post.

She wrote, “Shorebirds year 1 million dollars raised!”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason Kelce&#039;s wife Kylie reactIon (IG)
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie reactIon (IG)

On Wednesday, he turned heads at Ocean Drive by climbing onto a lifeguard chair, peeling off his star-spangled shorts, and revealing matching briefs. This was widely shared across social media and local news outlets. The playful stunt kicked off an evening of guest bartending, all aimed at boosting donations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eagles players join Jason Kelce for the charity event

Ad

Dozens of former and current Eagles teammates joined in throughout the week. Brandon Graham, who capped his career with a second Super Bowl ring earlier this year, was among the supporters. In an interview aired by NBC Sports Philadelphia, Graham said the cause remains close to his heart:

"It makes a difference," Graham said. "It shows (everyone) that as a player, I wasn't just invested because I was player; it shows more of what I believe in what the Eagles are doing and trying to help as much as I can. And it's cool to be around, too; it fulfills me."
Ad

Cornerback Cooper DeJean, safety Sydney Brown, and several other familiar faces also participated. Beyond the headline-grabbing bartending, Shore Birds featured beach yoga sessions led by Kylie, inclusive sports clinics for kids, and the annual Beer Bowl competition at the Sea Isle Yacht Club. Teams faced off in water games and relays for a $50,000 prize

Jason Kelce credited the event’s smooth execution to the Eagles Autism Foundation’s Executive Director, Ryan Hammond, as well as a long list of local sponsors, volunteers and city services.

“Sea Isle City showed up and showed out,” he wrote in his Instagram post on Saturday, emphasizing that the community’s enthusiasm made the series such a success.
About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications