"Cracker of the day" - Antonio Brown mocks Jason Kelce for stripping to his underwear at charity event

Jason Kelce stole the show at the "Ocean Drive" annual charity celebrity bartending event in New Jersey. The former Eagles star's actions caught the attention of Antonio Brown.

Kelce took center stage for his "Team 62" to shake some drinks. He was dressed in a white top and an American flag shorts. In the middle of his presentation, the seven-time NFL Pro Bowler ripped off his shorts and showed off his patriotic underwear. It sent the crowd into a frenzy as they broke out in laughter and loud cheers.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver uploaded a picture of Kelce's stunt on his X account.

"Cracker of the Day," Brown tweeted on Wednesday.

Antonio Brown gives a fiery reply to reports stating that he is bankrupt

Ever since he walked out of the field doing jumping jacks in the middle of a game, Antonio Brown continues to make headlines. It was recently reported that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver is bankrupt despite earning over $80 million in his NFL career.

After finding out about the reports, Brown gave a staggering reply on X. He tweeted a screenshot of his bank account which showed that he still has over $24 million left.

"Bankrupt over get off my *eggplant emoji*," Brown tweeted on Wednesday.

Brown started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and nine years later, he moved to the New England Patriots. He also had a two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he announced his retirement in March 2023. According to Spotrac, the wide receiver made over $80 million in his NFL career.

In 12 seasons in the league, Brown recorded 12,291 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. He appeared in 159 games, including 13 in the playoffs, and started 110 of them. Brown won the 2021 Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

