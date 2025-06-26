What is the bag policy at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

The 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club will follow the PGA Tour’s official bag policy, which is strictly enforced at all PGA Tour events. Fans are allowed to bring one small opaque bag that does not exceed 6x6x6 inches. Alternatively, a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag is allowed if it does not exceed 12x6x12 inches.

A one-gallon resealable clear plastic bag is also permitted for carrying small items or snacks. Diaper bags and medically necessary bags are allowed but will be thoroughly inspected at the entry gates. Phones, wallets, keys and sunglasses can be carried inside these approved bags. Empty plastic or metal water bottles up to 32 ounces are permitted, provided they fit inside the bag.

Compact cameras with lenses shorter than six inches are allowed but only during practice rounds, not during competition days. Binoculars are permitted if they are not in a case. Foldable chairs without any storage compartments are allowed. Umbrellas can be brought in as long as they do not have sleeves.

The list of prohibited items at the Rocket Classic includes backpacks, tote bags, camera bags and chair bags that exceed the approved size limits. Outside food and beverages are not allowed except for items that fit into a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Coolers of any size are strictly prohibited.

Video cameras, tripods, selfie sticks and camera stabilizers are not permitted. Drones, hoverboards and other motorized devices are banned from the venue. Weapons, firearms, knives, fireworks and laser pointers are strictly forbidden. Laptops, signs, posters, banners and radios without headphones are also not allowed. Pets are prohibited unless they are certified service animals. With that, let's learn about the venue of the 2025 Rocket Classic in detail.

Rocket Classic 2025 set to teturn to Detroit Golf Club

The 2025 Rocket Classic will be held again at the Detroit Golf Club in Michigan. This is the seventh year the event takes place at this historic club, known for its two 18-hole courses designed by Donald Ross. The tournament will be played on the North Course, a par-72 course that measures between 6,936 and 7,370 yards.

The event runs from June 26 to 29, with earlier activities starting around June 21, including pro-am games and the John Shippen National Invitational. Fans will enjoy the AREA 313 fan zone on holes 14 to 16. Each eagle or hole-in-one on these holes triggers donations to support digital access programs in Detroit, showing the event’s focus on giving back to the local community.

General tickets give access to the whole course, while premium options like the LendingTree Lounge, Club Ace and University of Detroit Mercy Suite offer better views, shade, and food and drinks. Parking is available at the University of Detroit Mercy on Wednesday and at Wayne State University from Thursday to Sunday, with shuttles to the course.

Top players in the field include World No. 4 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay and Keegan Bradley. Past Rocket Classic winners like Cameron Davis, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Nate Lashley will also compete. The prize money totals $9.6 million, with the winner earning $1.728 million.

