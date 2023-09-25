What does Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Chicago win mean to Cameron Smith’s $18,000,000 quest? 

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event after playing an incredible 8-under 63 round. He registered a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman. However, his victory has affected Cameron Smith's quest to earn $18,00,000 in bonus by topping the LIV Golf standings at the end of the season.
The Australian golfer currently tops the standings of the Saudi circuit with 170 points. He would have extended the lead by a big margin but his performance at the LIV Golf Chicago event went horribly wrong. He finished 40th in the field of 48 golfers on Sunday, September 24. It was his worst record at the Saudi circuit in two seasons.
LIV Golf is heading for its finale with only one event to go in Jeddah and then the golfers will compete in the season-final team Championship.
Cameron Smith has won two events this season and had three under top 10 finishes.
Here are the results of all the events Cameron Smith played on the LIV Golf in 2023:
Mayakoba
- Date: Feb 24—26
- Score: -6 (R1: -2 R2: E R3:-4)
- Result: 6
Tucson
- Date: Mar 17—19
- Score: -2 (R1:E R2:-1 R3:-1)
- Result: 26
Orlando
- Date: Mar 31—Apr 02
- Score: -5 (R1:-2 R2:-3 R3:E)
- Result: 29
Adelaide
- Date: Apr 21—23
- Score: -15 (R1:-3 R2:-6 R3:-6)
- Result: 4
Singapore
- Date: Apr 28—30
- Score: -12 (R1:-6 R2:-5 R3:-1)
- Result: 7
Tulsa
- Date: May 12—14
- Score: -17 (R1:-6 R2:-2 R3:-9)
- Result: 2
DC
- Date: May 26—28
- Score: -6 (R1:-4 R2:-2 R3: E)
- Result: 11
Andalucía
- Date: Jun 30—Jul 02
- Score: -1 (R1:-2 R2:+1 R3:E)
- Result: 12
London
- Date: Jul 07—09
- Score: -15 (R1:-8 R2:-4 R3:-3)
- Result: 1
Greenbrier
- Date: Aug 04—06
- Score: -6 (R1:-1 R2:-6 R3:+1)
- Result: 35
Bedminster
- Date: Aug 11—13
- Score: -12 (R1:-5 R2: -4 R3:-3)
- Result: 1
Chicago
- Date: Sep 22—24
- Score: E (R1:-2 R2: E R3: +2)
- Result: 40
LIV Golf standings
Cameron Smith topped the standings of LIV Golf followed by Talor Gooch, who is eight points behind the leader.
Chicago event winner Bryson DeChambeau settled in third place in the standings followed by Patrick Reed.
Here are the current LIV Golf standings:
- 1. Cameron Smith
- 2. Talor Gooch
- 3. Bryson DeChambeau
- 4. Patrick Reed
- 5. Brooks Koepka
- 6. Branden Grace
- 7. Dustin Johnson
- 8. Mito Pereira
- 9. Sebastian Munoz
- 10. Anirban Lahiri
- 11. Harold Varner II
- 12. Peter Uihlein
- 13. Charles Howell III
- 14. Dean Burnmester
- 15. Carlos Ortiz
- 16. Marc Leishman
- 17. Cameron Tringale
- 18. Brendan Steele
- 19. Sergio Garcia
- 20. Richard Bland
- 21. Joaquin Niemann
- 22. Louis Oosthuizen
- 23. Henrik Stenson
- 24. Jason Kokrak
- 25. Matthew Wolff
- 26. Abraham Ancer
- 27. Pat Perez
- 28. Danny Lee
- 29. Kevin Na
- 30. David Puig
- 31. Scott Vincent
- 32. Eugenio Chacarra
- 33. Thomas Pieters
- 34. Ian Poulter
- 35. Bubba Watson
- 36. Paul Casey
- 37. Matt Jones
- 38. Phil Mickelson
- 39. Sam Horsfield
- 40. Charl Schwartzel
- 41. Graeme McDowell
- 42. Andy Ogletree
- 43. Laurie Canter
- 44. Bernd Wiesberger
- 45. Lee Westwood
- 46. Jason Morgan
- 47. James Piot
- 48. Chase Koepka
- 49. Martin Kaymer
- 50. Sihwan Kim