What does Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Chicago win mean to Cameron Smith’s $18,000,000 quest? 

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event after playing an incredible 8-under 63 round. He registered a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman. However, his victory has affected Cameron Smith's quest to earn $18,00,000 in bonus by topping the LIV Golf standings at the end of the season.

The Australian golfer currently tops the standings of the Saudi circuit with 170 points. He would have extended the lead by a big margin but his performance at the LIV Golf Chicago event went horribly wrong. He finished 40th in the field of 48 golfers on Sunday, September 24. It was his worst record at the Saudi circuit in two seasons.

LIV Golf is heading for its finale with only one event to go in Jeddah and then the golfers will compete in the season-final team Championship.

Cameron Smith has won two events this season and had three under top 10 finishes.

Here are the results of all the events Cameron Smith played on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Score: -6 (R1: -2 R2: E R3:-4)

Result: 6

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Score: -2 (R1:E R2:-1 R3:-1)

Result: 26

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Score: -5 (R1:-2 R2:-3 R3:E)

Result: 29

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Score: -15 (R1:-3 R2:-6 R3:-6)

Result: 4

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Score: -12 (R1:-6 R2:-5 R3:-1)

Result: 7

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Score: -17 (R1:-6 R2:-2 R3:-9)

Result: 2

DC

Date: May 26—28

Score: -6 (R1:-4 R2:-2 R3: E)

Result: 11

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Score: -1 (R1:-2 R2:+1 R3:E)

Result: 12

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Score: -15 (R1:-8 R2:-4 R3:-3)

Result: 1

Greenbrier

Date: Aug 04—06

Score: -6 (R1:-1 R2:-6 R3:+1)

Result: 35

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Score: -12 (R1:-5 R2: -4 R3:-3)

Result: 1

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Score: E (R1:-2 R2: E R3: +2)

Result: 40

LIV Golf standings

Cameron Smith topped the standings of LIV Golf followed by Talor Gooch, who is eight points behind the leader.

Chicago event winner Bryson DeChambeau settled in third place in the standings followed by Patrick Reed.

Here are the current LIV Golf standings:

1. Cameron Smith

2. Talor Gooch

3. Bryson DeChambeau

4. Patrick Reed

5. Brooks Koepka

6. Branden Grace

7. Dustin Johnson

8. Mito Pereira

9. Sebastian Munoz

10. Anirban Lahiri

11. Harold Varner II

12. Peter Uihlein

13. Charles Howell III

14. Dean Burnmester

15. Carlos Ortiz

16. Marc Leishman

17. Cameron Tringale

18. Brendan Steele

19. Sergio Garcia

20. Richard Bland

21. Joaquin Niemann

22. Louis Oosthuizen

23. Henrik Stenson

24. Jason Kokrak

25. Matthew Wolff

26. Abraham Ancer

27. Pat Perez

28. Danny Lee

29. Kevin Na

30. David Puig

31. Scott Vincent

32. Eugenio Chacarra

33. Thomas Pieters

34. Ian Poulter

35. Bubba Watson

36. Paul Casey

37. Matt Jones

38. Phil Mickelson

39. Sam Horsfield

40. Charl Schwartzel

41. Graeme McDowell

42. Andy Ogletree

43. Laurie Canter

44. Bernd Wiesberger

45. Lee Westwood

46. Jason Morgan

47. James Piot

48. Chase Koepka

49. Martin Kaymer

50. Sihwan Kim