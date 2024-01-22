What equipment was Brooke Henderson carrying at 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions? Golfer’s WITB explored

Brooke Henderson recently displayed a formidable performance at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, securing the third position on January 21, 2024. The Canadian professional golfer has been carrying a full bag from TaylorMade with whom she has strengthened her partnership in 2023.

Before 2023, Henderson had an affiliation with Ping. As for the 2024 season, she has again updated her bag, opting for new shafts from the TaylorMade brand, marking a change from her set up in the previous year.

The 13-time LPGA Champion has chosen the TaylorMade Qi10 as her new driver. For this season, she has equipped herself with an entirely new set of tools, as seen in her recent play at the HGV Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf Course.

Below is the complete list of equipment Brooke Henderson carries in her bag:

Driver:

TaylorMade Qi10

Fairway Wood:

TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Fairway (coupled with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Blue FW Shaft)

Hybrid:

TaylorMade Qi10 Tour Rescue (coupled with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Limited Blue HY Shaft)

Irons:

TaylorMade P7MC, with KBS Tour Steel shaft

Wedges:

TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 Wedge, (Nippon Modus3 105 S shaft)

Putter:

TaylorMade Spider Tour V

Golf Ball:

TP5x Golf Balls.

A look into Brooke Henderson’s performance at 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions

Coming off a solid 2023 season, Brooke Henderson was poised to defend her title at the HGV Tournament of Champions.

For the uninitiated, last year, the 26-year-old golfer triumphed over Maja Stark and Charley Hull in the same event, securing victory with a four-stroke lead and claiming a $225,000 cash prize.

However, this year, Henderson couldn't replicate her previous performance and shot a 4-under-par 68 on the final day. This placed her in a solo third finish, trailing just four shots behin tournament winner, Lydia Ko.

Despite not clinching the title, Henderson expressed satisfaction with her performance on the last day. She expressed her joy and said (via Toronto Star):

“To shoot 4 under in these conditions, I’m really happy with that. I gave it all I had.”

She added:

“Felt like everything was on today, which is what you want Sunday in the final round.”

On the other hand, New Zealand professional golfer Lydia Ko scored a two-under-par 70 in the final round of the event. She won the HGV Tournament of Champions by a two-stroke margin and bagged the $225,000 winner’s check.