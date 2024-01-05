What equipment is Camilo Villegas carrying at The Sentry 2024? Golfer’s WITB explored

Camilo Villegas is currently in the headlines for his participation in The Sentry 2024. The Colombian professional golfer is sitting in the T2 position after round one.

Just three months earlier in November, Villegas secured his fifth PGA Tour victory at the Bermuda Championship while utilizing a diverse set of golf equipment. He may be using the same equipment configuration for the ongoing Sentry tournament as well.

Here is the complete list of equipment that Camilo Villegas carries in his bag:

Driver:

Titleist TSi3 (11 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.0 65 X shaft

Fairway Woods:

TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX 6.0 75 shaft

Irons:

Srixon ZU85 (4)

Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4, 5)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II (6-PW) with Rifle 6.5 shafts

Hybrid:

Titleist TSi2 (24 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85 Hybrid 6.5 shaft

Wedges:

Vokey Design SM9 (54, 60 degrees), with Rifle 6.5 shafts

Putter:

L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max

Golf Ball:

Titleist Pro V1x

Grips:

Golf Pride MCC (full swing)

SuperStroke 3.0 17 (putter)

Camilo Villegas’ form in The Sentry 2024

Camilo Villegas delivered an outstanding performance in the initial round of the The Sentry 2024. His entry into the tournament is attributed to his inclusion in last season's winner's list, clinching victory at the Bermuda Championship.

The 41-year-old golfer shot eight birdies to eventually conclude the round at eight-under 65. He is currently sharing the second position with fellow golfers Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland and Im Sung-Jae at the Kapalua Plantation Course.

Sharing his excitement about being able to play at The Sentry, Camilo Villegas said (via Golf.com):

“It’s a great feeling. It’s great to be here. It’s been a great offseason. It’s been time to reflect a little bit on everything that has happened in the career in a good way, in a positive way. The energy has been unbelievable. It’s nice to see the people care about you, people respect you, people are pulling for you, and nice to keep this thing going.”

He added:

“I really enjoy what I do. I said it in Bermuda: Sometimes you kind of fear kind of losing your job and not being able to do what we do, because I like to compete. It’s nice to be here, nice to be back with the big boys, and nice to get to a good start today.”

With three more rounds remaining in the tournament, Villegas stands a chance to secure his sixth victory on the Tour if he sustains his current form.