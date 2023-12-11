What equipment did Lydia Ko and Jason Day use at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational? Winners’ WITB explored

Lydia Ko and Jason Day won the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club by one shot. The dynamic duo, who have 19 LPGA and 13 PGA TOUR victories between them, demonstrated their prowess on the course by winning the title and a coveted $1 million (USD) prize.

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-teams event, witnessed Ko and Day's seamless partnership, despite the fact that they had only formed their alliance earlier in the week. Ko, a New Zealand golf sensation, and Day, a 13-time PGA Tour winner, proved to be an unstoppable force.

Grant Thornton Invitational Winner's Bag Explored

Golf fans eagerly explored the "What's in the Bag" (WITB) details of Lydia Ko and Jason Day as the winners' bags were revealed to gain insights into the equipment that fueled their success.

Lydia Ko's Winning Setup:

DRIVER: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana GT 50 S shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Ping G430 Max (15, 18 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S shafts

HYBRID: Ping G430 (22 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD HY 65 S shaft

IRONS: Ping i230 (5-7), Ping Blueprint S prototype (8-9), AeroTech Steelfiber fc 70 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM9 (46, 48, 54, 58 degrees), AeroTech Steelfiber fc 70 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TG6 prototype with a custom-designed alignment aid

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Iomic performance grips

Jason Day's Winning Setup:

DRIVER: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees), TPT prototype shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees), TaylorMade Stealth (21 degrees), Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80X shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P•770 (4), TaylorMade P•7MC (5-PW), KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM9 (52, 56, 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider Red with Pure Roll technology

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord for a secure and comfortable grip

Grant Thornton Invitational final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the Grant Thornton Invitational:

1 Lydia Ko / Jason Day -26

2 Brooke Henderson / Corey Conners -25

3 Madelene Sagstrom / Ludvig Åberg -24

T4 Megan Khang / Denny McCarthy -23

T4 Nelly Korda / Tony Finau -23

T6 Leona Maguire / Lucas Glover -22

T6 Lexi Thompson / Rickie Fowler -22

8 Angel Yin / Nick Taylor -21

T9 Rose Zhang / Sahith Theegala -20

T9 Lilia Vu / Joel Dahmen -20

T9 Charley Hull / Justin Rose -20

12 Celine Boutier / Harris English -19

13 Mel Reid / Russell Henley -16

T14 Allisen Corpuz / Cameron Champ -14

T14 Andrea Lee / Billy Horschel -14

16 Cheyenne Knight / Tom Hoge -13