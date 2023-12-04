What equipment was Scottie Scheffler carrying? 2023 Hero World Challenge champion’s WITB explored

Scottie Scheffler won the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which concluded on Sunday, December 3, at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. The American golfer played a bogey-free round of 4-under 68 to register a three-stroke victory over Sepp Straka, who finished with a score of under 17.

It was Scheffler's third win of the year after lifting the trophy at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Players Championship earlier this year.

The current World No. 1 used gears made by TaylorMade at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and delivered an outstanding performance throughout. He used the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver with a Fujikura Ventures Black 7x shaft to chip perfect birdies in the Bahamas.

Scheffler's iron was also from TaylorMade, while he played with Titleist wedges and balls. He used a Logan-Olson prototype.

Here is the detailed analysis of Scottie Scheffler's bag, which he used to win the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Driver

Specification: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (8 degrees)

Shaft

Specification: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

3-wood

Specification: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

Shaft

Specification: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZU85 (3-4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Shafts

Specification: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Hybrid Prototype 10 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-06K)

Shafts

Specification: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter

Specification: Logan Olson prototype

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

"I played solid golf today" - Scottie Scheffler on his performance at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler entered the 20-player field of the 2023 Hero World Challenge as last year's runner-up. Viktor Hovland beat him in the last two editions of the competition. However, the tables turned this year.

After playing a round of 69 on the first day of the tournament, Scheffler bounced back in the next three rounds. He scored 66 in the second round, and his best of the four was recorded on Saturday when he shot 7-under 65. He carded 4-under 68 in the final round and won the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler was satisfied with his performance in the final round, and in an interview with Golf Channel, he said:

"I just tried to come out and make good swings like I did all week. I tried not to overthink things. I played solid golf today. No bogeys, so I felt like when I need to make some birdies on the back nine I was able to do so. I played solid today and kept my distance from the rest of the guys."

Justin Thomas recorded a third-place finish even after having a tough start to the game. He scored 70 in the opening round but managed to record under 70 in the other three and finished with a scoring deficit of 16.

Tiger Woods settled for the 18th position, and last year's winner Viktor Hovland had a solo 10th-place finish.