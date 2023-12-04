“It was fantastic to see you back in the field” - Fans applaud Scottie Scheffler's Hero World Challenge win and celebrate Tiger Woods' return to Golf

Former Masters winner Scottie Scheffler secured the 2023 Hero World Challenge on Sunday, December 3, registering a three-stroke victory over Sepp Straka.

He shot a 4-under 68 in the final after making four birdies to finish with a score of under 20. Scheffler, who was the runner-up in the last two editions, earned $1 million in prize money from the purse of $4.5 million for winning this year's tournament.

The event was also in the headlines because legendary golfer Tiger Woods completed a professional tournament after a seven-month hiatus. He last played in April at the Masters, but withdrew after the third round due to plantar fasciitis.

Woods, who was also the host of this year's Hero World Challenge, congratulated Scheffler in a social media post. He tweeted:

"Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on winning #HeroWorldChallenge. Thank you to @HeroMotoCorp, every TOUR player and fan who helped support this year’s event, benefitting @TGRFound."

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness about their favorite star winning the tournament. Moreover, they were also happy with Woods' return. One user commented:

"It was fantastic to see you [Woods] back in the field! Looking forward to you getting win #83 soon."

"I enjoyed seeing you play these past few days! God first. Press forward!" wrote another fan.

"What an unexpected result," jotted another user.

"Dearest Tiger, Congratulations to you first and foremost. Loved to see you. Watched golf all four days first time in months. Next year, will see you win Hero and PNC both," one user tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

2023 Hero World Challenge leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler took home the 2023 Hero World Challenge trophy after finishing with a score under 20. Sepp Straka finishied in second place, followed by Justin Thomas. Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick, who jointly shared fourth place with a score of under 15. Jordan Spieth recorded a solo sixth-place finish.

Collin Morikawa settled for a score of under 14, which earned him a solo seventh-position finish at the tournament. Viktor Hovland struggled with his game throughout the tournament and finished 10th with a score of under nine.

Woods recorded an even-par score and finished in 18th place, followed by Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 Hero World Challenge:

Winner: Scottie Scheffler: -20

Scottie Scheffler: -20 2: Sepp Straka: -17

3: Justin Thomas: -16

T-4: Tony Finau: -15

T-4: Matt Fitzpatrick: -15

6: Jordan Spieth: -14

7: Collin Morikawa: -12

T-8: Justin Rose: -11

T-8: Brian Harman: -11

10: Viktor Hovland: -9

11: Jason Day: -8

12: Lucas Glover: -7

T-13: Keegan Bradley: -6

T-13: Max Homa: -6

15: Cameron Young: -5

16: Sam Burns: -4

17: Rickie Fowler: -2

18: Tiger Woods: E

19: Wyndham Clark: +2

20: Will Zalatoris: +11