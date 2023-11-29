What equipment is Tiger Woods carrying at the 2023 Hero World Challenge? Golfer’s WITB explored

Tiger Woods is finally returning to the professional golfing stage after a long hiatus lasting several months. The 82-time PGA Tour winner was seen limping off the course at the Masters' Tournament in April and hasn't featured in a single competition since then.

However, the 2023 Hero World Challenge has set the stage for the veteran who will be returning with new and upgraded gear. Woods has adopted a new driver and was pictured practicing with it earlier this weekend.

Upon further inspection, it was the new TaylorMade Qi LS driver. Interestingly, the same model is used by Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Additionally, Woods has also made a few changes to his gear and has considered different equipment to suit his current playing style. Below we have compiled a list of what equipment Tiger Woods is carrying for the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

Driver - TaylorMade Qi 10 LS Driver with Graphite Design Tour AD-VF Shaft

3-wood - TaylorMade SIM Ti, 15 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ limited 70 TX Shaft

5-wood - TaylorMade M3, 18.5 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Whiteboard 80 TX Shaft

Irons - TaylorMade P770/ TaylorMade P7 TW

Putter - Titleist Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2

Ball - Bridgestone Tour BX

Apparel - Nike

Tiger Woods hoping to play "a tournament a month" starting in 2024

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will serve as a comeback stage for the legendary Tiger Woods who also happens to be the host of the event. However, this won't be a one-off appearance from the 2019 Masters Tournament winner.

Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Woods has completely recovered from his ankle injury and hopes to be regular on the PGA Tour as well as various Majors next year. Following his subtalar fusion procedure, the 47-year-old is pain-free. However, his game has taken a significant hit.

“I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month,” he said.

Woods added via golfmonthly.com:

"My game feels rusty, I haven't played in a while. I had my subtalar fused. I'm excited to compete and play and I'm just as curious as all of you are to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while."