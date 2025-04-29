"What the f**k is that doing?" - Jon Rahm's hot mic moment at LIV Golf Mexico caught on camera

Jon Rahm had a hot mic moment on the final day of LIV Golf Mexico City. The event was held from April 25 to 27 at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico.

Ad

On the tee shot of the 625-yard par-5 7th hole, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm wasn't happy after launching a drive that veered far to the right. Rahm frustratingly said:

"What the f**k is that doing? How does that move so far right off the top? F**king altitude, how does that move that far to the right?"

Popular golf account NUCLR Golf posted the clip of Rahm's outburst. The video can be watched below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time Rahm's unfiltered reaction has been caught on camera; similar moments have been caught at the 2024 LIV Golf Miami and at last year's Masters.

Rahm started strong at the tournament and posted a 7-under par 64 with nine birdies and two bogeys. However, he had mediocre second and third rounds, where he scored 69 and 68, respectively. He finished in fourth place with a total score of 12-under.

Torque GC's Joaquin Niemann won the tournament with a score of 16-under. Lucas Herbert and Bryson DeChambeau tied for second with 13-under.

Ad

Even though Rahm couldn't win the tournament, his team, Legion XII, won the team event with an aggregate score of 28-under by two strokes over Cameron Smith-led Ripper GC. His team member Tyrrell Hatton tied for fifth with 11-under, while Caleb Surratt tied for 11th with 7-under.

Legion XIII is at the top of the season's standings with 130 points, 17 points ahead of Fireballs GC. This is their second victory this season. The former's first victory came at LIV Golf Riyadh.

Ad

A look at Jon Rahm's performance in 2025

Jon Rahm has had a great start to the 2025 season. He has had three top-5 finishes and has finished within the Top 10 in all six starts on LIV Golf. He is currently positioned second in the season's standings with 94 points, 30 points behind Joaquin Niemann.

The 2024 LIV champion's best performances include a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Riyadh and a fourth-place finish at LIV Golf Mexico City. His other notable finishes include a T5 at LIV Golf Singapore and a sixth-place finish at LIV Golf Adelaide. Further, he tied for 14th at the Masters in Augusta National.

Ad

Let's take a look at Jon Rahm's performance in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh : T2 (201, -15)

: T2 (201, -15) LIV Golf Adelaide : 6 (209, -7)

: 6 (209, -7) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T6 (199, -11)

: T6 (199, -11) LIV Golf Singapore : T5 (204, -9)

: T5 (204, -9) LIV Golf Miami : T9 (217, +1)

: T9 (217, +1) LIV Golf Mexico City: 4 (201, -12)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T14 (285, -3)

2024-25 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Missed Cut (146, +2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More