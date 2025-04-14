What Fred Couples said after Rory McIlroy’s historic win at the Masters 2025

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has added a Masters Tournament title to his list of Major championship wins. Following his victory, his fellow Masters champion Fred Couples shared a post on X congratulating him on achieving a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy has won 29 events on the PGA Tour and 19 on the European Tour. On April 13, he secured his fifth Major championship win and first Masters title. Before that, he won the the 2011 U.S. Open along with the 2014 PGA Championship and 2014 Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Fred Couples has 15 PGA Tour wins and one Major championship title. He won the Masters Tournament in 1992 and placed second in the 1990 PGA Championship.

After Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at Augusta National, Couples shared a tweet saying:

“Congrats @McIlroyRory that Green Jacket looks good on you. Congrats on winning your 1st @TheMasters & completing the career Grand Slam. A historic achievement that puts you with a group of players who are on another level in our game. I look forward to celebrating your win at dinner next April.”

Fred Couples also competed in the 2025 Masters Tournament but finished with four-over par, missing the cut line of two-over.

In the Masters final round, Rory McIlroy tied the lead with Justin Rose at 11-under and the two proceeded into a playoff. The Northern Irish golfer emerged victorious after winning the playoff 3, 4.

“I tried as hard as I could”: Fred Couples says after missing the 2025 Masters Tournament cut

Fred Couples made three bogeys, two birdies and an eagle to card 71 at the end of the Masters Tournament first round. His second round was riddled with six bogeys and only one birdie, after which he carded 77 and missed the cut.

In a post-round interview, the one-time Major championship winner said he did everything he could, but the results didn’t favor him because the course was hard.

“I'm not upset about anything. I tried as hard as I could, and let me tell you, it's a hard course,” Fred Couples said via ASAP Sports.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner also said that he intends to return to Augusta National next year.

Here’s a look at Fred Couple’s scorecard from the second round of the Masters Tournament:

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

