“What garbage” – Fans slam golf insider for ‘clown take’ on Patrick Reed’s Ryder Cup inclusion

Fans have appeared to take Patrick Reed's side, after a Golf Insider called out to not include Reed in the 2025 Ryder Cup. The golfer earned his first LIV Golf victory at the Dallas tournament. He won a four-way playoff after making a birdie on Hole 18. It was a huge win for Reed, and since then, everyone has been speculating about his probable inclusion on Team USA.

Ad

On July 1, NUCLR Golf uploaded an X post about Eamon Lynch's criticism of Patrick Reed on Golf Today. According to the insider, Reed was simply toxic, and his involvement would have no positive impact on Team USA. He also suggested that only bots were enjoying the hype surrounding Reed's participation in the Ryder Cup.

The X post questioned fans if they agreed with Lynch or not.

"🚨🗣️❌ #SOUNDING OFF — Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch says the prospect of Patrick Reed on the U.S. Ryder Cup team “fires up the bots” and added that it would bring “toxicity to the team room… it doesn’t get much more toxic than Team Reed.” Do you agree?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the comments section of this post, people rallied behind Patrick Reed and chastised Lynch for expressing a garbage opinion. One fan's response read:

"What garbage."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan in the comment section claimed that Eamon Lynch's opinion was nothing more than a clown take. The comment read:

"A clown take"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from that, here are some more comments by the fans:

"If Lynxh said no, it’s even more reason the choose Reed," one fan pointed out.

"Reed is the personality they need… put a bunch of guys who are, so to speak, plain is a plan for defeat… need some killers on the team," another fan stated.

Ad

"There's been no two humans more toxic to the sport of golf than Eamon Lynch and Brandel Chamblee," one fan exclaimed.

"Wow... what complete and utter shite!" another fan called the opinion bad.

Patrick Reed thinks hitting straight better for him at Maridoe Golf Club

LIV Golf Dallas - Day Three - Source: Getty

LIV Golf Dallas was held at Maridoe Golf Club, and the course was decently supportive for the golfers. Patrick Reed, who won the tournament, disclosed a pattern for playing on the course. He noted that although many golfers tried to take advantage of the wind, he simply shot straight, which helped him win the entire event.

Ad

Reed explained:

"When I hit it, I knew it was going to be a good distance-wise. The biggest thing is out of the rough; the ball gets so squirrelly, you don't know if it's going to go with the wind or stay straight. I felt like I made a quality golf swing there, and I felt like I got rewarded for staying straight rather than drifting with the wind.”

Reed finished the tournament with a total score of 6-under par, and it included rounds of -5, -4, and +3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More