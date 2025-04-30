Geoff Ogilvy will lead the International side in the 2026 Presidents Cup at the Medinah Country Club, Illinois. He will succeed Mike Weir.

Ad

The Presidents Cup is a biennial event played between the US and the rest of the world, except for Europe. The International team has a forgettable history at the Presidents Cup. The side has secured victory in only one edition of the tournament, in 1998 in Melbourne, Australia. The team tied with the US in 2003 in George, South Africa.

Geoff Ogilvy would want to change that, as he is set to lead the side next year. After being selected as the captain of the International team, he said (via the Presidents Cup's Instagram account):

Ad

Trending

"The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of Captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club's Course #3, a place that means a great deal to me."

Ad

Geoff Ogilvy has played in the Presidents Cup in 2007, 2009, and 2011. The Australian golfer has been the captain's assistant in the last four editions of the prestigious tournament.

"I intend to carry that momentum forward" - Geoff Ogilvy on Presidents Cup 2026

Geoff Ogilvy (Source: Imagn)

Geoff Ogilvy spoke about shouldering the captain's responsibility for the International team next year at the Presidents Cup.

Ad

"Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol, which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead-up and throughout the event," he said (via the PGA Tour).

Ad

After the PGA Tour announced Ogilvy as the next captain of the International team, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was all praise for him, calling him "the perfect captain to lead the International team." He also mentioned that the ace golfer had 'vast knowledge' about the course in Medinah.

Monahan then addressed the progress the International side has shown over the past editions, saying:

"Geoff will capitalize on the upward trend of the International Team, where we have seen a passionate level of support from players and fans over the years. With his pedigree as a major champion and experience in the team room, Geoff was primed to take on this role for the 16th edition of the event."

Ogilvy won the 2006 US Open, beating Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson, and Colin Montgomerie by one stroke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More