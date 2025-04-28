Phil Mickelson gives verdict on $150M-worth MLB star's 'bomb' baseball swing

Phil Mickelson recently weighed in on MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani's baseball swing. The LIV Golf star took to X and reacted to Ohtani's home run in a match of the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox.

Ad

For the unversed, Ohtani has won the American League MVP twice and currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the clip posted by MLB Digest, Ohtani could be seen crushing a 450-foot home run at 115.2 MPH exit velocity. Quoting the clip, Mickelson wrote on X:

"Bombs (two bomb emoji) in any sport are very attractive"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson has been an avid supporter of his hometown Major League Baseball team, the San Diego Padres. He even explored joining the Padres' ownership group in 2012 but later withdrew his request, citing an inability to commit long-term to the team and city at that time.

Further, Mickelson's recent post about Ohtani's swing is similar to his other post ahead of the LIV Golf Mexico City. He posted a video of himself celebrating his own "bombs", referring to his long drives. In the clip, Mickelson showcased a 362-yard tee shot and wrote:

Ad

"I’m in Mexico City HITTING BOMBS!! If you’re in doubt, check this out! #hyflyers #forwellness"

In the clip, Mickelson said that competing in Mexico City was fun as the ball traveled a long way. However, he said that it was "challenging" too, as controlling irons and distance would be difficult. He concluded by saying that hitting "Bombs" would be possible there.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Phil Mickelson perform in LIV Golf Mexico City?

Phil Mickelson had a mediocre finish at LIV Golf Mexico City, held at Club de Golf Chapultepec. He started with an average round of even par 71 with three birdies against a bogey and a double bogey. He followed it with a slight improvement of 2-under 69 in the second round with birdies against a bogey and a double bogey.

Ad

However, he struggled in the final round and scored 1-over 72 with three birdies against four bogeys. He finished with an aggregate score of 1-under and tied for 22nd with Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Brendan Steele.

Mickelson has had a great start on LIV Golf this season compared to his previous season. He has had two top-10 and six top-25 finishes in six starts. He's positioned 14th in the season's standings.

Ad

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's performance in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Golf Tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide : T23 (214, -2)

: T23 (214, -2) LIV Golf Hong Kong : 3 (196, -14)

: 3 (196, -14) LIV Golf Singapore : T19 (209, -4)

: T19 (209, -4) LIV Golf Miami : 6 (215, -1)

: 6 (215, -1) LIV Golf Mexico City: T22 (212, -1)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (149, +5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More