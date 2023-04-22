What happened to Collin Morikawa - Max Homa pairing at Zurich Classic? Event favorites misses Friday cut

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa went home after missing the cut at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The dynamic duo failed to score -10 to match the cut and play in the third round of the tournament.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans started on Thursday with 80 teams of 2 players and will run through Sunday. Only 35 teams qualified for the next round after the second round on Friday.

Collin Morikawa and Max Homa missed the cut after finishing with a score of 8-under par. 'Homakawa' played the second round at -2 after making three birdies and a bogey to finish at a score of 70.

In the first round, the pair scored 66 after making nine birdies and two bogeys. Morikawa sank six birdies and a bogey on Thursday while Homa added two more birdies and a bogey to make it a combined score of -6.

Speaking about the game, Morikawa said:

“It’s tough. This is a format where you have to make a lot of birdies and we just didn’t make putts. We’re probably half-way through our season and it’s go-time. I want to get back out there and win. It’s just motivation, really, to get ready and play some good golf.”

Who missed the cut at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Eighty teams participated in the 2023 Zurich Classic, but only 35 will be battling to win the trophy on Sunday. After playing foursomes and alternate shots in the second round, 45 teams missed the cut, including fan favorites Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

Here's a list of the teams who missed the cut at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after the second round:

• Erik Cole-Sam Saunders

• Brice Garnett- Greyson Sigg

• Will Gordon-Davis Thompson

• Akshay Bhatia- Harry Hall

• Kevin Chappell-Jason Dufner

• Robby Shelton-Lee Hodges

• Trevor Werbylo-Tano Gayo

• Kyle Stanley- Ricky Barnes

• Ben Martin-Chesson Hadley

• Harry Higgs- Austin Smotherman

• Dylan Wu-Justin Lower

• Ryan Gerard- Ben Griffin

• Collin Morikawa- Max Homa

• Zecheng Dou-Zac Blair

• Kelly Kraft-Kevin Tway

• Steve Stricker-Zach Johnson

• Greg Chalmers-Cameron Percy

• Derek Lamely- Cameron Percy

• Sangmoon Bae-Sung Kang

• Cody Gribble-Paul Haley II

• Trevor Cone-Andrew Novak

• Scott Harrington-Austin Eckroat

• Scott Stallings-Trey Mullinax

• William McGrit-Chris Stroud

• Kevin Roy-Brent Grant

• Callum Shinkwin-Matt Wallace

• Kramer Hickok - Doug Ghim

• Bill Haas-Jonathan Byrd

• DJ Trahan- Chad Collins

• Ryan Armour-Jim Herman

• D.A Points- Jimmy Walker

• Derek Ernst- Robert Garrigus

• Jonas Blixit-David Lingmerth

• Brian Stuard-Russell Knox

• Kyle Westmoreland- Carson Young

• Kevin Stadler- Geoff Ogilvy

• Austin Cook-Andrew Landry

• Sam Stevens-Max McGreevy

• Aaron Baddeley-Harrison Endycott

• Carl Yuan-Tyson Alexander

• Ryan Palmer-Scott Piercy

• Ben Taylor-Callum Tarren

• Scott Brown-Richy Werenski

• Paresh Amin-Michael Thompson

• John Daly- David Duval

