Is there a cut at the Zurich Classic? Exploring the rules of PGA TOUR’s upcoming event

By Kunal Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2023 10:41 GMT
The Zurich Classic is set to take place on April 20. The format is similar to what it has had in the past seven editions. In 2017, the organizers announced it to be a team game with eight pairs competing together at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Though the tournament is a team event, it still follows a 72-hole format. The 36th hole will be cut and will only allow the top 33 teams (including ties) to progress further in the third and fourth rounds. Interestingly, the first and third rounds follow football's best ball format.

Rules and regulations of the Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour event fields a total of 160 players that have 80 teams (two pairs). The top 80 players in OWGR have the right to pick their partners. The partner must be associated with the PGA Tour or must have a sponsor exemption. Alternate shot (foursome) and better ball (fourball) rounds made up the first and third rounds of the stroke-play format.

The teams will play at a sudden death if there is a playoff after 72 holes, switching between foursomes on the first extra hole and four balls on the second hole, and so on.

The winner of the Zurich Classic gets 400 FedEx Cup points and a whopping paycheck of $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 individual). The winners will also get a PGA Tour contract extension. However, they do not get invited to the Masters tournament the following year.

Zurich Classic 2023: All teams

Here is the list of 80 teams for the upcoming Zurich Classic 2023:

  1. Geoff Ogilvy & Kevin Stadler
  2. Wesley Bryan & Grayson Murray
  3. Jason Dufner & Kevin Chappell
  4. D.J. Trahan & Chad Collins
  5. Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard
  6. Jim Herman & Ryan Armour
  7. Trey Mullinax &Scott Stallings
  8. Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
  9. Brendon Todd & Patton Kizzire
  10. Richy Werenski & Scott Brown
  11. Robert Streb & Troy Merritt
  12. Andrew Landry & Austin Cook
  13. Michael Thompson & Paresh Amin
  14. Dylan Frittelli & Matti Schmid
  15. Sung Kang & Sangmoon Bae
  16. David Lipsky & Aaron Rai
  17. Chris Stroud & William McGirt
  18. Andrew Novak & Trevor Cone
  19. Austin Eckroat & Scott Harrington
  20. Zac Blair & Zecheng Dou
  21. Jonas Blixt & David Lingmerth
  22. Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft
  23. Chesson Hadley & Ben Martin
  24. Eric Cole & Sam Saunders
  25. Zach Johnson & Steve Stricker
  26. Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari
  27. Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim
  28. Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
  29. Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery
  30. Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy
  31. Russell Knox & Chris Stuard
  32. Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler
  33. Thomas Detry & Victor Perez
  34. Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman
  35. Doug Ghim & Kramer Hickok
  36. Ben Griffin & Ryan Gerard
  37. Davis Thompson & Will Gordon
  38. Tyson Alexander & Carl Yuan
  39. Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews
  40. Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen
  41. Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy
  42. Bill Haas & Jonathan Byrd
  43. Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith
  44. Sam Ryder & Doc Redman
  45. Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell
  46. Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh
  47. Sam Burns & Billy Horschel
  48. Harris English & Tom Hoge
  49. Max Homa & Collin Morikawa
  50. Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
  51. J.J. Spaun & Hayden Buckley
  52. Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
  53. Les Hodges & Robby Shelton
  54. Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic
  55. Jimmy Walker & D.A. Points
  56. Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett
  57. Fabian Gómez & Augusto Núñez
  58. Cody Gribble & Paul Haley II
  59. Brent Grant & Kevin Roy
  60. Tano Goya & Trevor Werbylo
  61. Kyle Stanley & Ricky Barnes
  62. Derek Ernst & Robert Garrigus
  63. John Daly & David Duval
  64. Luke List & Henrik Norlander
  65. Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman
  66. Austin Smotherman & Harry Higgs
  67. Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda
  68. Brice Garnett & Greyson Sigg
  69. Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer
  70. Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh
  71. Matt Wallace & Callum Shinkwin
  72. Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue
  73. Justin Lower & Dylan Wu
  74. Ben An & S.H. Kim
  75. Max McGreevy & Sam Stevens
  76. Callum Tarren & Ben Taylor
  77. Aaron Baddeley & Harrison Endycott
  78. Cameron Percy & Greg Chalmers
  79. Carson Young & Kyle Westmoreland
  80. Harry Hall & Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the defending champions of the Zurich Classic who will be looking for a successful retention of the title this year.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
