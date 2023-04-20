Is there a cut at the Zurich Classic? Exploring the rules of PGA TOUR’s upcoming event

The Zurich Classic is set to take place on April 20. The format is similar to what it has had in the past seven editions. In 2017, the organizers announced it to be a team game with eight pairs competing together at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

Though the tournament is a team event, it still follows a 72-hole format. The 36th hole will be cut and will only allow the top 33 teams (including ties) to progress further in the third and fourth rounds. Interestingly, the first and third rounds follow football's best ball format.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Teams and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Teams and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans https://t.co/GHg9VNnyLw

Rules and regulations of the Zurich Classic

The PGA Tour event fields a total of 160 players that have 80 teams (two pairs). The top 80 players in OWGR have the right to pick their partners. The partner must be associated with the PGA Tour or must have a sponsor exemption. Alternate shot (foursome) and better ball (fourball) rounds made up the first and third rounds of the stroke-play format.

The teams will play at a sudden death if there is a playoff after 72 holes, switching between foursomes on the first extra hole and four balls on the second hole, and so on.

The winner of the Zurich Classic gets 400 FedEx Cup points and a whopping paycheck of $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 individual). The winners will also get a PGA Tour contract extension. However, they do not get invited to the Masters tournament the following year.

Zurich Classic 2023: All teams

Here is the list of 80 teams for the upcoming Zurich Classic 2023:

Geoff Ogilvy & Kevin Stadler Wesley Bryan & Grayson Murray Jason Dufner & Kevin Chappell D.J. Trahan & Chad Collins Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard Jim Herman & Ryan Armour Trey Mullinax &Scott Stallings Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin Brendon Todd & Patton Kizzire Richy Werenski & Scott Brown Robert Streb & Troy Merritt Andrew Landry & Austin Cook Michael Thompson & Paresh Amin Dylan Frittelli & Matti Schmid Sung Kang & Sangmoon Bae David Lipsky & Aaron Rai Chris Stroud & William McGirt Andrew Novak & Trevor Cone Austin Eckroat & Scott Harrington Zac Blair & Zecheng Dou Jonas Blixt & David Lingmerth Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft Chesson Hadley & Ben Martin Eric Cole & Sam Saunders Zach Johnson & Steve Stricker Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy Russell Knox & Chris Stuard Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler Thomas Detry & Victor Perez Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman Doug Ghim & Kramer Hickok Ben Griffin & Ryan Gerard Davis Thompson & Will Gordon Tyson Alexander & Carl Yuan Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy Bill Haas & Jonathan Byrd Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith Sam Ryder & Doc Redman Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh Sam Burns & Billy Horschel Harris English & Tom Hoge Max Homa & Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick J.J. Spaun & Hayden Buckley Davis Riley & Nick Hardy Les Hodges & Robby Shelton Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic Jimmy Walker & D.A. Points Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett Fabian Gómez & Augusto Núñez Cody Gribble & Paul Haley II Brent Grant & Kevin Roy Tano Goya & Trevor Werbylo Kyle Stanley & Ricky Barnes Derek Ernst & Robert Garrigus John Daly & David Duval Luke List & Henrik Norlander Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman Austin Smotherman & Harry Higgs Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda Brice Garnett & Greyson Sigg Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh Matt Wallace & Callum Shinkwin Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue Justin Lower & Dylan Wu Ben An & S.H. Kim Max McGreevy & Sam Stevens Callum Tarren & Ben Taylor Aaron Baddeley & Harrison Endycott Cameron Percy & Greg Chalmers Carson Young & Kyle Westmoreland Harry Hall & Akshay Bhatia

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the defending champions of the Zurich Classic who will be looking for a successful retention of the title this year.

