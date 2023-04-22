2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 2 leaderboard and highlights explored

After the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler find themselves in the lead with a score of 16-under par. The American duo played a bogey-free round with five birdies to register the lead with a score of 67.

On Thursday, Clark sank four birdies and one bogey while Hossler made seven birdies and a bogey to finish with a scoring deficit of 11.

Speaking about the round, Beau Hossler said:

"It was a fairly stress-free round. I think the only hole we had remotely any stress was probably 17, which I think every group on the course probably is going to have stress on that hole. With that said, I think we both performed really well."

He added:

"I would say it was a pretty equal effort, to be honest, and with the exception of the long putt on 4, I think we didn't do anything crazy, but we also didn't really make any mistakes. It was a really clean round."

Hossler mentioned how much fun him and Clark are having at the Zurich Classic, saying:

"We have a lot of fun together and our caddie relationships are really good. We're just having fun, and wherever the chips lay at the end of the week, we're going to accept it and have fun, so we're enjoying it."

Doc Rahmen and Sam Ryder shared the second position with Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im at a score of 15-under par. Last year's champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay jumped to 52 positions to settle for fourth place after playing a bogey-free round with seven birdies and an eagle.

Four teams are tied up in fourth place, including Martin Trainer-Chad Ramey, Sean O'Hair-Brandon Matthews, Taylor Moore-Matthew NeSmith, and Nick Hardy-Davis Riley.

Unfortunately, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa missed the -10 cut after Friday's round. They finished the Zurich Classic with a scoring deficit of 8.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 2 leaderboard

1. Wyndham Clark- Beau Hossler: -16

T2. Doc Rehman-Sam Ryder: -15

T2. Keith Mitchell- Sungjae Im: -15

T4. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay: -14

T4. Martin Trainer-Chad Ramey: -14

T4. Sean O'Hair- Brandon Matthews: -14

T4. Matthew NeSmith-Taylor Moore: -14

T4. Nick Hardy-Davis Riley: -14

T9. Henrik Norlander-Luke List: -13

T9. Vincent Norrman- Matthias Schwab: -13

T9. David Lipsky- Aaron Rai: -13

T12. Taylor Montgomery- Kurt Kitayama: -12

T12. Denny McCarthy-Joel Dahmen: -12

T12. Nicolai Hojgaard-Thorbjorn Olesen: -12

T12. Justin Suh- Sahith Theegala: -12

T12. Harris English- Tom Hoge: -12

T12. Hayden Buckley- J.J.Spaun: -12

T12. Troy Merritt- Robert Streb: -12

T12. Joseph Bramlett- Brandon Wu: -12

T20. Charley Hoffman-Nick Watney: -11

T20. Luke Donald-Edoardo Molinari: -11

T20. Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim: -11

T20. S.Y. Noh- Michael Kim: -11

T20. Thomas Detry-Victor Perez: -11

T20. Billy Horschel- Sam Burns: -11

T20. Adam Hadwin-Nick Taylor: -11

T20. Matt Fitrpatrick-Alex Fitzpatrick: -11

T28. Hank Lebioda-Tyler Duncan: -10

T28. MJ Daffue-Erik Van Rooyen: -10

T28. Byeong Hun An- S.H.Kim: -10

T28. Grayson Murray-Welsey Bryan: -10

T28. Patton Kizzire- Brendon Todd: -10

T28. Michael Gligic-Taylor Pendrith: -10

T28. Matti Schmid-Dylan Frittelli: -10

T28. Fabian Gomez-Augusto Nunez: -10

