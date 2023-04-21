Why was the Zurich Classic event suspended on Friday?

The Zurich Classic has started and has been facing inclement weather issues. Friday's game was forced to stop at 11:12 AM local time. The game is expected to resume at 2:30 PM.

A complex combination of rain and thunderstorms hit Avondale, Louisiana. Roughly an hour or so since starting in the morning, the rain has been an issue for the golfers.

For the remainder of the competition, the weather is not anticipated to be a problem. The forecast predicts partly sunny skies, with a high of 76 degrees, and gusts of wind of 20 to 25 mph on Saturday. Sunday's high will be 75 and it will be dry.

Zurich Classic 2023: Leaderboard

Wyndham Clark in action at Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One

Here are the top 30 teams on the leaderboard in the Zurich Classic 2023:

1 Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler

T2 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

T2 Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer

T2 Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews

T2 Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

T6 Luke List & Henrik Norlander

T6 Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman

T6 Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith

T6 Sam Ryder & Doc Redman

T6 Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell

T6 David Lipsky & Aaron Rai

T12 Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy

T12 Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery

T12 Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen

T12 Sam Burns & Billy Horschel

T16 Thomas Detry & Victor Perez

T16 Harris English & Tom Hoge

T16 Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh

T16 Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh

T16 Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim

T16 Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari

T16 Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman

T23 Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda

T23 Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue

T23 Ben An & S.H. Kim

T23 Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin

T23 Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett

T23 Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick

T23 Robert Streb & Troy Merritt

T23 Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic

Zurich Classic 2023: How to watch

The Golf Channel will broadcast the entire Zurich classic on TV. Fans can also tune in to PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ for the live stream.

Here are the round 2 tee timings and pairings:

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Kyle Stanley & Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst & Robert Garrigus

8:11 a.m. – John Daly & David Duval, Luke List & Henrik Norlander

8:22 a.m. – Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman, Austin Smotherman & Harry Higgs

8:33 a.m. – Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda, Brice Garnett & Greyson Sigg

8:44 a.m. – Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer, Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh

8:55 a.m. – Matt Wallace & Callum Shinkwin, Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue

9:06 a.m. – Justin Lower & Dylan Wu, Ben An & S.H. Kim

9:17 a.m. – Max McGreevy & Sam Stevens, Callum Tarren & Ben Taylor

9:28 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley & Harrison Endycott, Cameron Percy & Greg Chalmers

9:39 a.m. – Carson Young &Kyle Westmoreland, Harry Hall & Akshay Bhatia

12:15 p.m. – Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy, Bill Haas & Jonathan Byrd

12:26 p.m. – Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith, Sam Ryder & Doc Redman

12:37 p.m. – Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh

12:48 p.m. – Sam Burns & Billy Horschel, Harris English & Tom Hoge

12:59 p.m. – Max Homa & Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick

1:10 p.m. – J.J. Spaun & Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

1:21 p.m. – Les Hodges & Robby Shelton, Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic

1:32 p.m. – Jimmy Walker & D.A. Points, Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett

1:43 p.m. – Fabian Gomez & Augusto Núñez, Cody Gribble & Paul Haley II

3:14 p.m. – Brent Grant & Kevin Roy, Tano Goya & Trevor Werbylo

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Jonas Blixt & David Lingmerth, Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft

8:11 a.m. – Chesson Hadley & Ben Martin, Eric Cole & Sam Saunders

8:22 a.m. – Zach Johnson & Steve Stricker, Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari

8:33 a.m. – Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay

8:44 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy

8:55 a.m. – Russell Knox & Chris Stuard, Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler

9:06 a.m. – Thomas Detry & Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman

9:17 a.m. – Doug Ghim & Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin & Ryan Gerard

Ryan Gerard 9:28 a.m. – Davis Thompson & Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander & Carl Yuan

9:39 a.m. – Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen

12:15 p.m. – Geoff Ogilvy & Kevin Stadler, Wesley Bryan & Grayson Murray

12:26 p.m. – Jason Dufner & Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan & Chad Collins

12:37 p.m. – Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard, Jim Herman & Ryan Armour

12:48 p.m. – Trey Mullinax & Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin

12:59 p.m. – Brendon Todd & Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski & Scott Brown

1:10 p.m. – Robert Streb & Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry & Austin Cook

1:21 p.m. – Michael Thompson & Paresh Amin, Dylan Frittelli & Matti Schmid

1:32 p.m. – Sung Kang & Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky & Aaron Rai

1:43 p.m. – Chris Stroud & William McGirt, Andrew Novak & Trevor Cone

1:54 p.m. – Austin Eckroat & Scott Harrington, Zac Blair & Zecheng Dou

