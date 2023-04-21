Why was the Zurich Classic event suspended on Friday?

The Zurich Classic has started and has been facing inclement weather issues. Friday's game was forced to stop at 11:12 AM local time. The game is expected to resume at 2:30 PM.
A complex combination of rain and thunderstorms hit Avondale, Louisiana. Roughly an hour or so since starting in the morning, the rain has been an issue for the golfers.
For the remainder of the competition, the weather is not anticipated to be a problem. The forecast predicts partly sunny skies, with a high of 76 degrees, and gusts of wind of 20 to 25 mph on Saturday. Sunday's high will be 75 and it will be dry.
Zurich Classic 2023: Leaderboard
Here are the top 30 teams on the leaderboard in the Zurich Classic 2023:
- 1 Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler
- T2 Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
- T2 Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer
- T2 Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews
- T2 Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
- T6 Luke List & Henrik Norlander
- T6 Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman
- T6 Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith
- T6 Sam Ryder & Doc Redman
- T6 Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell
- T6 David Lipsky & Aaron Rai
- T12 Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy
- T12 Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery
- T12 Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen
- T12 Sam Burns & Billy Horschel
- T16 Thomas Detry & Victor Perez
- T16 Harris English & Tom Hoge
- T16 Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh
- T16 Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh
- T16 Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim
- T16 Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari
- T16 Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman
- T23 Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda
- T23 Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue
- T23 Ben An & S.H. Kim
- T23 Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
- T23 Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett
- T23 Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
- T23 Robert Streb & Troy Merritt
- T23 Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic
Zurich Classic 2023: How to watch
The Golf Channel will broadcast the entire Zurich classic on TV. Fans can also tune in to PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ for the live stream.
Here are the round 2 tee timings and pairings:
Tee No. 1
- 8:00 a.m. – Kyle Stanley & Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst & Robert Garrigus
- 8:11 a.m. – John Daly & David Duval, Luke List & Henrik Norlander
- 8:22 a.m. – Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman, Austin Smotherman & Harry Higgs
- 8:33 a.m. – Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda, Brice Garnett & Greyson Sigg
- 8:44 a.m. – Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer, Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh
- 8:55 a.m. – Matt Wallace & Callum Shinkwin, Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue
- 9:06 a.m. – Justin Lower & Dylan Wu, Ben An & S.H. Kim
- 9:17 a.m. – Max McGreevy & Sam Stevens, Callum Tarren & Ben Taylor
- 9:28 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley & Harrison Endycott, Cameron Percy & Greg Chalmers
- 9:39 a.m. – Carson Young &Kyle Westmoreland, Harry Hall & Akshay Bhatia
- 12:15 p.m. – Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy, Bill Haas & Jonathan Byrd
- 12:26 p.m. – Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith, Sam Ryder & Doc Redman
- 12:37 p.m. – Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh
- 12:48 p.m. – Sam Burns & Billy Horschel, Harris English & Tom Hoge
- 12:59 p.m. – Max Homa & Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:10 p.m. – J.J. Spaun & Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
- 1:21 p.m. – Les Hodges & Robby Shelton, Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic
- 1:32 p.m. – Jimmy Walker & D.A. Points, Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett
- 1:43 p.m. – Fabian Gomez & Augusto Núñez, Cody Gribble & Paul Haley II
- 3:14 p.m. – Brent Grant & Kevin Roy, Tano Goya & Trevor Werbylo
Tee No. 10
- 8:00 a.m. – Jonas Blixt & David Lingmerth, Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft
- 8:11 a.m. – Chesson Hadley & Ben Martin, Eric Cole & Sam Saunders
- 8:22 a.m. – Zach Johnson & Steve Stricker, Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari
- 8:33 a.m. – Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay
- 8:44 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy
- 8:55 a.m. – Russell Knox & Chris Stuard, Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler
- 9:06 a.m. – Thomas Detry & Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman
- 9:17 a.m. – Doug Ghim & Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin & Ryan Gerard
- 9:28 a.m. – Davis Thompson & Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander & Carl Yuan
- 9:39 a.m. – Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen
- 12:15 p.m. – Geoff Ogilvy & Kevin Stadler, Wesley Bryan & Grayson Murray
- 12:26 p.m. – Jason Dufner & Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan & Chad Collins
- 12:37 p.m. – Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard, Jim Herman & Ryan Armour
- 12:48 p.m. – Trey Mullinax & Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
- 12:59 p.m. – Brendon Todd & Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski & Scott Brown
- 1:10 p.m. – Robert Streb & Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry & Austin Cook
- 1:21 p.m. – Michael Thompson & Paresh Amin, Dylan Frittelli & Matti Schmid
- 1:32 p.m. – Sung Kang & Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky & Aaron Rai
- 1:43 p.m. – Chris Stroud & William McGirt, Andrew Novak & Trevor Cone
- 1:54 p.m. – Austin Eckroat & Scott Harrington, Zac Blair & Zecheng Dou