What happened to Justin Thomas? Exploring Ryder Cup-bound golfer’s 2023 Fortinet Championship outing

Justin Thomas finished fifth at the 2023 Fortinet Championship after playing four rounds of 69-67-65-72. He ended six strokes behind the winner Sahith Theegala.

The American golfer played a round of 7-under 65 on Saturday, which was his best score of the tournament this year. He settled for second place after the third round, two strokes behind the leader Theegala.

However, Thomas struggled with his game in the final round. He started his game with a bogey on the second hole and added four bogeys on the front nine on Sunday. He could, however, was able to make only one birdie on the first nine holes.

Thomas bounced back in the game while playing on the final nine holes. He carded an eagle on the 12th hole and added a birdie on the 18th to settle for a score of 72.

Justin Thomas played three rounds below 70 at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. He shot a bogey-free round of 65 on Saturday after making five birdies and one eagle.

The former World No.1 golfer started his game at the PGA Tour event on Thursday, September 14, with a birdie on the sixth hole and added another birdie on the eighth. He made a bogey on the ninth and carded two more birdies to settle for a score of 69 on Thursday.

In the second round on Friday, Thomas made a birdie on the fifth hole and added three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine along with one bogey to score 67.

On Saturday, he started with a birdie on the second hole added two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and made two birdies and one eagle on the final nine holes of the third round.

Thomas carded four bogeys, two birdies and one eagle in the fourth round to score 72.

"I should have hit closer" - Justin Thomas talks about his performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship

Justin Thomas became a member of the 2023 US Ryder Cup team. He was picked up by the team captain Zach Johnson.

However, golf fans were not happy with the decision as the golfer failed to crack into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings. But Thomas surprised everyone with an amazing performance in the first event of the FedEx Cup fall season.

Speaking about his performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, Justin Thomas said (via ESPN):

"I just felt like I was not very sharp today in terms of my actual golf game. Felt like I had a handful of wedges that I should have hit closer, a couple putts that I feel like I could have hit a little bit better, and I shot 7 under. To me, being in contention with I feel like the golf that I've had this week is more encouraging than anything."

Sahith Theegala secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship.